Four Hundred Monitor, March 16

Jenny Thomas

Social distancing isn’t a new concept for the staff of IT Jungle. We all work remote so we don’t get to spend time together in an office. (Don’t get me wrong. We like each other and wish we could see each other more often.) What is new for all of us is how to continue to operate as we shelter in place and wait to see what happens next. It might seem like our industry would be ideal for social distancing, but losing the opportunity to collaborate in the office or at a tradeshow or other event is sure to have an impact on our ecosystem. We will still be here bringing you the news as it happens and keeping you up to date on events as they get postponed or cancelled, and we’ll be telling the stories of how you are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay safe and we wish health to you and yours.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IBM Skills Gateway) In light of the global precautions for the COVID-19 Coronavirus, IBM Systems has decided to postpone all Systems Technical Universities (TechU) currently scheduled through June 2020.

(CNN Business) Humans are complex and confusing, but IBM is trying to teach its computers how to act like one.

(Silicon Angle) With travel plans being canceled around the world, Airbnb is sure to be taking a hit during the pandemic. And now a lawsuit from IBM is another blow.

(Yahoo Finance) Amazon and Microsoft lead the pure public cloud market, and the fight is on for third between Google and IBM.

(ComputerWorld) Companies including Microsoft, Google, and Cisco have started to offer some services for free to those who need remote collaboration capabilities in response to COVID-19. Maybe IBM will jump on this bandwagon?

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Fresche Solutions) How are you leveraging your systems and innovating for the future? Fresche’s 2020 IBM i in Business Survey will provide critical understanding into the role that IT plays in business. Participants will receive a report and invitation for a live session about the results.

(Maxava) Case studies are a great way to learn about how solutions that helped others might also be able to help you. Here’s a whole page of them.

(Zend) It is possible to build highly flexible and scalable web-based solutions that run on IBM i systems — and make use of the valuable data in Db2 databases. In this whitepaper, Modernization and IBM i, we explain how IBM i and Db2 users can make use of open source software and other technologies to deliver services that people can access anytime, anywhere.

(Profound Logic Software) Do you have an opinion on modernization? Profound wants to hear it. The goal of this survey is to get a clearer picture of the state of IBM i modernization in today’s businesses. Your responses will help to paint a picture of how the platform is being used, and what the future of the platform looks like.

(Magic Software) Increasing efficiency is high on the priority list for manufacturers. Industry 4.0 has forward-thinking manufacturers beginning to use data to drive decision making and improve efficiency. The whitepaper, “The Executive Guide to Data-Driven Decision Making in Industry 4.0” look at the ways manufacturers of all sizes can reap the benefits of data driven decision making.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 17 – Webinar – Today’s RPG can greatly simplify dealing with non-traditional data – such as XML, JSON, CSV or any other format that may appear in the future. XML-INTO and DATA-INTO allow RPG programs to parse formatted data and populate RPG data structures with the contents. Need to generate formatted data from RPG data structures? DATA-GEN accomplishes that. Join Barbara Morris of IBM for her new session: RPG’s XML-INTO, DATA-INTO & DATA-GEN Family of Operations. Come to this webinar to learn more about the data transformation potential of this family of operations to simplify data interchange.

March 17-19 – Delavan, Wisconsin– The Spring Technical Conference of the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) features workshops and talks from a variety of IBM i experts.

March 23-24 – Dallas, Texas – The CIO Summit is a complimentary event for IT executives, hosted by IBM i Champion Alan Seiden. Participants exchange tips and brainstorm ideas for addressing common challenges faced by IBM i CIOs and IT Directors, such as managing new technology, hiring the right skills, and keeping IT aligned with business. Special guest Heidi Schmidt, leader in IT generational change and knowledge transfer, will join in to share her experience in creating more efficient, innovative IBM i development teams.

March 24-26 – Dallas, Texas – The RPG & DB2 Summit heads to Dallas with new sessions, new workshops, new ideas, and new tools. Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner and Jon Paris lead a team of 13 top experts teaching the critical skills you need to excel with modern IBM i development. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps — it’s all packed into a highly-concentrated three-day learning experience.

March 25 – Webinar – Join Profound Logic for a webinar to learn about the power of Node.js and NodeRun, and how you can: quickly create data-driven business dashboards; reduce software development time-to-market with a streamlined approach that requires fewer developers; create applications to access data from multiple sources, including relational databases and RESTful API; and make the data visually appealing with charts, grids, and other widgets

POSTPONED – April 6-8 June 1-3 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Join the Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference where attendees will be saying cheers to 30 years. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

April 19-22 – Atlanta, Georgia – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

May 5-7 – Digital Event – IBM has turned its Think conference into a “digital event” as a new approach to its signature events in light of COVID-19. Learn about the latest advancements in open technologies from hybrid multicloud to data and AI. Interact with the luminaries who are using this tech to transform our lives. Root your reinvention in this year’s reimagined event experience.

May 12-14 – Orlando, Florida –The nation’s leading ERP software event, the ESS – Enterprise Software Showcase for Manufacturers and Distributors heads to Orlando, May 12-14. Formerly known as the Vendor Shootout, this is the longest running event of its kind. ESS brings together ERP software buyers and vendors to facilitate the software selection process. Created by Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC), and hosted by TEC and Godlan, Inc. ESS is a learning hub for businesses to see live demos from 5 of the top ERP Software packages all in one place – all while gaining an understanding and getting tips on how to make informed, smarter software decisions.

May 20-21 – Nashville, Tennessee – php[tek] is the longest-running web developer conference in the United States that has a focus on the PHP programming language. The event is broken up into multiple days. The main conference happens over the course of two days (May 20-21) and includes keynotes, talks, and networking options. It will be broken into three tracks on Tech Leadership, PHP Development, and Web Technologies. There is an optional Workshop day that precedes the conference that lets attendees take two separate in-depth half-day workshops. We also offer full-day training classes preceding the conference on May 18 on deep technical topics for independent purchase.

June 9-10 – Bedfordshire, England – i-UG’s annual Flag Ship conference is a two-day event held at the Wyboston Lakes Executive Centre in Bedfordshire. Expect a great mixture of educational workshops, classroom sessions, and fun, including: Hands-On Workshops; User Experience Panel; Executive Round Table Session; Vendor Solution Sessions; and Extensive Expo Hall. System i Developer (SiD) will also be back to deliver a range of 75-minute lectures aimed at IBM i developers.