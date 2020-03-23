COVID-19 Response: Fresche Donates Presto Licenses, Uncaps User Fees For Access To IBM i Apps

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Web application development tools have suddenly become much more important in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and Fresche Solutions, arguably the largest third-party software development tool provider in the IBM i market, wants to help companies with cope with remote workforces.

Like other companies worldwide, Fresche has the majority of its employees working from home during the quarantines that are in effect to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and they are also capable of supporting customers whose end users, programmers, and system administrators are also working from home.

But this is not enough, and Fresche knows this. To that end, the company is doing three things that are of immediate and obvious benefit to the IBM i customer base.

First, it is offering unlimited licenses for Presto and newlook customers. Customers who already license the Presto or newlook application modernization tools and who may need to provide wider access to a larger pool of users for the next three months can apply for unlimited, free seat counts. Existing licensees to Presto and newlook can apply for the unlimited seat licenses at this link.

Second, for the next three months Fresche is offering temporary unlimited user license of its web-enablement software, Presto. Presto will enable you to get remote connectivity established for your staff, enabling employees to work from home without requiring VPN. You can get a license to Presto under this offer at this link, and you can watch a webinar with Greg Patterson, a modernization specialist at the company, about how to set up the software at this other link.

And third, for those who might be experiencing difficulties supporting their applications, perhaps because employees that have come down with COVID-19 after exposure to the coronavirus, Fresche is offering to help customers out, saying that it has senior-level IBM i developers on staff who can login over VPN and use various tools to analyze the applications and help you support those applications. You can find out more about these services at this link.