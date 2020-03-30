Four Hundred Monitor, March 30

Jenny Thomas

There’s no hiding from the global pandemic so we’re facing COVID-19 head on just like many of the leaders around our IBM i ecosystem who have stepped up to protect their employees and assist other companies scrambling to adapt and survive. To that end, we have added a new section to Monitor called “COVID-19 Response Updates” where you can look every week to get the very latest news and solutions related to the coronavirus. Many of the vendors in our community are offering solutions free or at a reduced cost to assist others at this time of need so be sure to check back each week. Also take note of conference changes and cancellations, which will be noted in red in the Calendar section below. Stay safe and we wish health to you all.

COVID-19 Response Updates

(IT Jungle) Tim Prickett Morgan and Alex Woodie team up to profile how IBM i vendors are adapting to the new normal with news from Maxava, CNX, Rocket Software, New Generation Software, Infor, Raz-Lee Security, ARCAD Software, System i Developer, iTech Solutions Group, and COMMON.

(IT Jungle) Chordia Consulting offers our readers a significantly reduced rate for a remote IT healthcheck with a variant tuned specifically for IBM i shops and their special characteristics.

(Maxava) High availability software maker Maxava is making its Monitor Mi8 product, available free of charge to customers using its Maxava HA clustering software so they can monitor and manage their machines remotely

(IT Jungle) Our own Alex Woodie looks at how companies and conferences from our ecosystem is coping with the global pandemic.

(Fresche Solutions) A special deal for free licenses to Presto web development tools for IBM i to help companies with cope with remote workforces.

(System i Developer) RPG & DB2 Summit is planning to replace its March conference with a virtual conference beginning April 1.

(SQL iQuery) Stay in the know with Bob Cozzi’s map of the latest U.S. COVID-10 coronavirus statistics.

(IBM) As the COVID-19 crisis mounted in Spain, IBM Madrid’s Carmen Torres began coordinating the rollout of virtual classrooms, keeping schools up and running nationwide.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Motley Fool) It’s going to be difficult to get away from any headlines that don’t involve the coronavirus, but this one looked particularly interesting. This article outlines four ways that Big Blue could be impacted by the current pandemic.

(Cointelegraph) Business must go on, and IBM is one of the top players in the Blockchain marketplace.

(Forbes) IBM is quietly building its expertise and capabilities in AI hardware.

(Wired) Most of us are going on at least week three of isolation. Here are 14 recommended apps and tools to help cut the boredom.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Fresche Solutions) How are you leveraging your systems and innovating for the future? Fresche’s 2020 IBM i in Business Survey will provide critical understanding into the role that IT plays in business. Participants will receive a report and invitation for a live session about the results.

(GoAnywhere) The coronavirus is also endangering your data security. This article offers some ideas on how to avoid cybersecurity issues.

(Profound Logic Software) It takes just 10 minutes to share your opinion on modernization with Profound. The goal of this survey is to get a clearer picture of the state of IBM i modernization in today’s businesses. Your responses will help to paint a picture of how the platform is being used, and what the future of the platform looks like.

(Central Park Data) Sign up for free RDi training via two 30-minute introductory videos on how to get started using the modern IBM i development tool. Contact Central Park Data to get your name on the list.

(Townsend Security) This blog offers some thoughts on working remotely and what that means for data security.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 31 – Webinar – Join ARCAD Software for a webinar on Continuous Test on IBM i – it’s all about the data! Learn how data-oriented test automation on IBM i brings massive gains in test productivity and accuracy, and how to safeguard your IBM i application availability.

April 1-7 – Digital Event – The RPG & DB2 Summit heads to Dallas with new sessions, new workshops, new ideas, and new tools. Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner and Jon Paris lead a team of 13 top experts teaching the critical skills you need to excel with modern IBM i development. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps — it’s all packed into a highly-concentrated three-day learning experience.

April 7 – Webinar – Join Chris Koppe and Nick Hamson of Fresche Solutions for this session on “Improving Business in a Digital Era” where they will highlight how to align IT initiatives with key business objectives. They will also discuss how IT leadership can lead their organization into a digital era and why so many companies are focused on digital transformation.

May 5-7 – Digital Event – IBM has turned its Think conference into a “digital event” as a new approach to its signature events in light of COVID-19. Learn about the latest advancements in open technologies from hybrid multicloud to data and AI. Interact with the luminaries who are using this tech to transform our lives. Root your reinvention in this year’s reimagined event experience.

POSTPONED TO FALL – May 12-14 – Orlando, Florida –The nation’s leading ERP software event, the ESS – Enterprise Software Showcase for Manufacturers and Distributors is the longest running event of its kind. ESS brings together ERP software buyers and vendors to facilitate the software selection process. Created by Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC), and hosted by TEC and Godlan, Inc. ESS is a learning hub for businesses to see live demos from five of the top ERP Software packages all in one place – all while gaining an understanding and getting tips on how to make informed, smarter software decisions.

CANCELLED – May 20-21 – Nashville, Tennessee – php[tek] is the longest-running web developer conference in the United States that has a focus on the PHP programming language. The event is broken up into multiple days. The main conference happens over the course of two days (May 20-21) and includes keynotes, talks, and networking options. It will be broken into three tracks on Tech Leadership, PHP Development, and Web Technologies. There is an optional Workshop day that precedes the conference that lets attendees take two separate in-depth half-day workshops. We also offer full-day training classes preceding the conference on May 18 on deep technical topics for independent purchase.

POSTPONED – June 1-3 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Join the Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference where attendees will be saying cheers to 30 years. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

June 9-10 – Bedfordshire, England – i-UG’s annual Flag Ship conference is a two-day event held at the Wyboston Lakes Executive Centre in Bedfordshire. Expect a great mixture of educational workshops, classroom sessions, and fun, including: Hands-On Workshops; User Experience Panel; Executive Round Table Session; Vendor Solution Sessions; and Extensive Expo Hall. System i Developer (SiD) will also be back to deliver a range of 75-minute lectures aimed at IBM i developers.

June 22-23 – Livonia, Michigan – The Michigan IBM Power Systems Technical Education Conference (MITEC) is still scheduled to take in June and will feature more than 45 sessions covering topics such as system architecture, application development, mobile applications, RPG, Python, business intelligence, disaster recovery, and performance monitoring.

July 23-25 – Costa Mesa, California – OCEAN TechCon20 will be taking place and features three days of inspiration and innovation featuring such many expert speakers including Patrick Behr, Scott Klement, Doug Mack, Aaron Magid, Dan Magid, Eamon Musallam, Mike Pavlak, and Alan Seiden.

POSTPONED – August 31-September 3 – Tampa, Florida – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.