IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 22, Number 15

Doug Bidwell

Big Blue has been busy fixing some issues with the firmware (sometimes called microcode) and licensed internal code (LIC) for Power Systems platforms and the IBM i operating system.

The new firmware is available on the following Power Systems machine types and models: 9008-22L; 9009-22A; 9009-41A; 9009-42A; 9223-22H; 9223-42H. You can find out more about the microcode update at this link.

In addition, IBM has issued the LIC change as well: MA47553 – LIC QPFRADJ Hangs During Main Storage Pool Adjustment. You can learn more at this link, and here is the rundown of the patches by IBM i release:

R720 MF65819 available in cume 9297

R730 MF65818 available in cume 9311

R740 MF65817 available in cume 9151

And here is the rundown by IBM i release:

PTF Groups 7.4

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0

New Defectives, read below, see guide for further info!

Recommended Fixes: High Availability (Thanks to Verna Gebhardt and the HA Gang at Rochester for this one!)

PTF Groups 7.3

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0

New Defectives, read below, see guide for further info!

Recommended Fixes: High Availability (Thanks to Verna Gebhardt and the HA Gang at Rochester for this one!)

PTF Groups 7.2

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0

New Defectives, read below, see guide for further info!

Recommended Fixes: High Availability (Thanks to Verna Gebhardt and the HA Gang at Rochester for this one!)

PTF Groups 7.1

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

New (or Updated) Links this week:

System: V6R1 Memo to Users

System: V5R4 Memo to Users

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (04/11/20). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 03/27/20 SI69826 SE73000 SI72590 (not available yet!) 7.3 03/27/20 SI71957 SE73000 SI72233 (available!) SI71729 SI71250 SI71075 SI69825 7.2 03/27/20 SI69824 SE73000 SI72423 (available!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

April 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 15

April 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 14

March 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 13

March 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 12

March 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 11

March 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 10

February 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 9

February 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 8

February 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 7

February 8, 2020: Volume 22, Number 6

February 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 5

January 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 4

January 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 3

January 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 2

January 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 1

December 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 52

December 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 51

December 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 50

December 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 49

November 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 48

November 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 47

November 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 46

November 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 45

November 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 44

October 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 43

October 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 42

October 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 41

October 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 40

September 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 39

September 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 38

September 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 37

September 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 36

August 31, 2019: Volume 21, Number 35

August 24, 2019: Volume 21, Number 34

August 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 33

August 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 32

August 3, 2019: Volume 21, Number 31

July 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 30

July 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 29

July 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 28

June 29, 2019: Volume 21, Number 26

June 22, 2019: Volume 21, Number 25

June 15, 2019: Volume 21, Number 24

June 8, 2019: Volume 21, Number 23

June 1, 2019: Volume 21, Number 22

May 25, 2019: Volume 21, Number 21

May 18, 2019: Volume 21, Number 20

May 11, 2019: Volume 21, Number 19

May 4, 2019: Volume 21, Number 18

April 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 17

April 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 16

April 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 15

April 6, 2019: Volume 21, Number 14

March 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 13

March 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 12

March 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 11

March 9, 2019: Volume 21, Number 10

March 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 9

February 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 8

February 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 7

February 11, 2019: Volume 21, Number 6

February 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 5

January 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 4

January 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 3

January 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 2

January 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 1

December 22, 2018: Volume 20, Number 51

December 15, 2018: Volume 20, Number 50

December 8, 2018: Volume 20, Number 49

December 1, 2018: Volume 20, Number 48

November 24, 2018: Volume 20, Number 47

November 17, 2018: Volume 20, Number 46

November 10, 2018: Volume 20, Number 45

November 3, 2018: Volume 20, Number 44

October 27, 2018: Volume 20, Number 43

October 20, 2018: Volume 20, Number 42

October 13, 2018: Volume 20, Number 41

October 6, 2018: Volume 20, Number 40

September 29, 2018: Volume 20, Number 39

September 22, 2018: Volume 20, Number 38

September 15, 2018: Volume 20, Number 37

September 8, 2018: Volume 20, Number 36

September 1, 2018: Volume 20, Number 35

August 25, 2018: Volume 20, Number 34

August 18, 2018: Volume 20, Number 33

August 11, 2018: Volume 20, Number 32

August 4, 2018: Volume 20, Number 31

July 28, 2018: Volume 20, Number 30

July 21, 2018: Volume 20, Number 29

July 14, 2018: Volume 20, Number 28

July 7, 2018: Volume 20, Number 27

June 30, 2018: Volume 20, Number 26

June 23, 2018: Volume 20, Number 25

June 16, 2018: Volume 20, Number 24

June 9, 2018: Volume 20, Number 23

June 2, 2018: Volume 20, Number 22

May 19, 2018: Volume 20, Number 20

May 12, 2018: Volume 20, Number 19

May 5, 2018: Volume 20, Number 18

April 28, 2018: Volume 20, Number 17

April 21, 2018: Volume 20, Number 16

April 14, 2018: Volume 20, Number 15

April 7, 2018: Volume 20, Number 14

March 31, 2018: Volume 20, Number 13

March 24, 2018: Volume 20, Number 12

March 18, 2018: Volume 20, Number 11

March 10, 2018: Volume 20, Number 10

March 3, 2018: Volume 20, Number 09

February 24, 2018: Volume 20, Number 08

February 18, 2018: Volume 20, Number 07

February 10, 2018: Volume 20, Number 06

February 3, 2018: Volume 20, Number 05