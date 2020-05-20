Raz-Lee Launches Web Interface for iSecurity Suite

Green screen interfaces were just fine in the old days of the AS/400. But today, many IBM i administrators would prefer a little more color with their screens. For IBM i shops that use software from Raz-Lee Security to police their system, they now have the option of using a Web-based graphical user interface (GUI) to interact with the company’s entire suite of tools.

Raz-Lee has included GUIs in its offerings for many years. In the 2000s, it developed a Java-based interface for certain components of its iSecurity Suite. More recently, it developed an Eclipse-based product called the iSecurity GUI that runs on Windows.

In March, Raz-Lee took its GUI tech to the next level with iSecurity Web GUI, a new offering that essentially runs the regular iSecurity GUI in a Web browser. The software has been tested on the Chrome, Firefox, and Edge browsers, and also works with mobile devices and tablets.

The new iSecurity Web GUI provides access to the full set of components that make up the iSecurity Suite, including Firewall, Audit, SIEM, Compliance, Authority-on-Demand, Anti-Virus, Anti-Ransomware, Capture, Change-Tracker, and Journal. It also supports use of Visualizer, which Raz-Lee bills as an “integrated business intelligence” tool designed for analyzing security data.

“Web is a beautiful solution,” Raz-Lee CEO Shmuel Zailer says in a press release. “Regardless of whether you are using it from home, a remote office or from your internal network, you will be glad to use the Web GUI interface of iSecurity.”

There is no functionality in the iSecurity Suite that is not accessible through the iSecurity Web GUI. “All products and features, except for the very latest announcements, are kept in sync between the Native and the GUI / Web-GUI,” the company says. The one exception to that rule is Visualizer, which is not offered with the native green screen interface.

iSecurity Web GUI includes a Web server component that runs on a PC. Connections to the IBM i server are persistent, which eliminates the need to reconnect. Raz-Lee says that, because the GUI is agentless, “it relieves users from the responsibility for installation and upgrades.”

The new Web interface also gives users the ability to work with iSecurity from a non-Windows machine, such as a Linux workstation or a Mac. However, a PC is still required to maintain the Web server, which pushes out the virtual machine images that are executed (but not installed) on the target devices.

“Some organizations, especially the larger ones, have a policy that puts many obstacles on installing anything on the PC,” the company says. “They usually have a process of verifying the security of an application before they feel confident enough to allow its installation and usage. Such organizations are much more tolerant of browser-based applications – like the Web GUI is.”

The new Web GUI supports English, Spanish, German, French, and Japanese. For more info, see www.razlee.com.

