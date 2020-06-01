Four Hundred Monitor, June 1

Jenny Thomas

A lot has happened in the last week. There has been some exciting news like seeing astronauts heading back into space, and there has been some upsetting like the unrest in cities around the U.S. So we hope you’ll find Four Hundred Monitor to be a respite from the world. While we can’t completely avoid the coronavirus, we can stick to how it is affecting our industry and keep our focus on computing and the midrange space. It has always been our goal to gather interesting news, helpful resources, and industry happenings into this useable resource as a service to this ecosystem we love.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IBM News) The COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium is doing good work as we pass the two month mark of the pandemic.

(Motley Fool) Even the big guys like IBM and McDonald’s have hit by the pandemic, this article looks at which is the better buy.

(Forbes) Cloud computing continues to be a hot topic, and Apple may be eyeing getting a slice of this booming industry.

(ComputerWorld) The rise in mobile workforce as a result of the quarantine should have companies thinking about their mobile agreements with employees.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Profound Logic) Organize your To Do list with this handy NodeRun app.

(Zend) This white paper, Modernization and IBM i, explains how IBM i and Db2 users can make use of open source software and other technologies to deliver services that people can access anytime, anywhere, and with any device.

(Micro Focus) This blog addresses smart digital transformation.

(Analytics India Mag) COBOL continues to thrive and this blog takes a look at why.

(Fresche Solutions) How are you leveraging your systems and innovating for the future? Fresche’s 2020 IBM i in Business Survey will provide critical understanding into the role that IT plays in business. Participants will receive a report and invitation for a live session about the results.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

June 1-June 18 – Webinar Series – The Summit Lunch & Learn series is free online technical sessions for IBM i developers. RPG & DB2 Summit teammates Jon Paris, Paul Tuohy and Susan Gantner host live sessions led by guest instructors, including IBM Champions, IBMers from the Rochester and Toronto labs, and ISVs with developer-focused tools. Review and register for any or all of the topics here.

June 10-11 – Virtual Event – i-UG’s annual conference is going virtual and it’s free! Get the details and register here. On each day you will be able to choose from two streams of 45-minute presentations on topics relevant to today by industry specialists, some familiar and some new to i-UG conferences.

June 18 – Webinar – Not a front end web developer? No worries! This course from MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) will give you an overview of client-side web UI frameworks, in particular, Bootstrap 4 and Datatables on IBM i. You will learn about grids and responsive design, Bootstrap CSS, and JavaScript components.

June 22-23 – Livonia, Michigan – The Michigan IBM Power Systems Technical Education Conference (MITEC) is still scheduled to take in June and will feature more than 45 sessions covering topics such as system architecture, application development, mobile applications, RPG, Python, business intelligence, disaster recovery, and performance monitoring.

July 22-24 – Virtual Conference – OCEAN TechCon20 is three days of inspiration and innovation featuring such many expert speakers including Liam Allan, Patrick Behr, Rob Bestgen, Jim Buck, Erwin Earley, Charles Guarino, Mark Irish, Scott Klement, Doug Mack, Aaron Magid, Dan Magid, Eamon Musallam, Mike Pavlak, Steve Pitcher, Alan Seiden, and Carol Woodbury!

June 25 – Webinar – If Db2 on i is your primary database, but you run business applications on other platforms or the cloud, let New Generation Software and ProData show you an affordable, easy way to access it all from IBM i during this free webinar.

POSTPONED – August 31-September 3 – Tampa, Florida – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

COVID-19 Response Updates

(cheddar) IBM creates a blockchain solution in assist with the medical supply shortage resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

(IT Jungle) Our own Timothy Prickett Morgan takes a look at the IBM I before and after the pandemic.

(IntelliChief) This blog looks at the push by many businesses to go paperless in response to COVID-19.

(Raz-Lee Security) In an effort to help organizations keep their employees and families safe while continuing business operations, Raz-Lee is offering its iSecurity Anti-Ransomware solution for free until July 1, 2020.

(iTech Solutions) This Q&A session offers some tips and tricks for working from home with your IBM i. Keep an eye on iTech Solutions website for more webinars to help you through the lockdown.

(COMMON) A new series aimed to help bring together COMMON community members with IBM i and remote work experts is happening on Wednesdays.

(IT Jungle) Will we make it through the current pandemic storm? Out editor-in-chief Tim Prickett Morgan has some thoughts.

(IT Jungle) Tim Prickett Morgan and Alex Woodie team up to profile how IBM i vendors are adapting to the new normal with news from Maxava, CNX, Rocket Software, New Generation Software, Infor, Raz-Lee Security, ARCAD Software, System i Developer, iTech Solutions Group, and COMMON.

(IT Jungle) Chordia Consulting offers our readers a significantly reduced rate for a remote IT healthcheck with a variant tuned specifically for IBM i shops and their special characteristics.

(Maxava) High availability software maker Maxava is making its Monitor Mi8 product, available free of charge to customers using its Maxava HA clustering software so they can monitor and manage their machines remotely

(IT Jungle) Our own Alex Woodie looks at how companies and conferences from our ecosystem is coping with the global pandemic.

(Fresche Solutions) A special deal for free licenses to Presto web development tools for IBM i to help companies with cope with remote workforces.

(System i Developer) RPG & DB2 Summit is planning to replace its March conference with a virtual conference beginning April 1.

(SQL iQuery) Stay in the know with Bob Cozzi’s map of the latest U.S. COVID-10 coronavirus statistics.