Four Hundred Monitor, June 15

Jenny Thomas

We survived another week, which in 2020 is probably something to celebrate. And it appears our industry is beginning to wake up as we are starting to see a little more news that isn’t directly related to COVID-19, although it will be some time before the pandemic is out of the conversation and its impact has forever changes the way we will do many things. Travel is still not on the radar for most, but it will be interesting to see what the summer brings. In the meantime, the online game is strong so be sure to check out what’s coming to a computer near you in our calendar section below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(The Street) Is IBM lining up another acquisition? This analyst thinks something is in the works.

(CIO) Need for more reasons to go for digital transformation? Look no further than COBOL.

(TechRadar) 2020 hasn’t been good for server and storage sales.

(TrendMicro) IBM Cloud had a rough week when users reported an outage that brought down their websites.

(FastCompany) Now that we can all work from home, what will become of Silicon Valley?

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Raz-Lee Security) This free eBook, “Ensuring your IBM i is compliant with government and industry regulations,” offers an overview of major government and industry regulations, penalties, and the security and monitoring measures that need to be implemented to comply.

(Profound Logic) With Profound’s React capabilities, application renderings can be done quickly by pointing to Rich Display definition.

(Go Anywhere) If you currently use FTP scripts or a similar method for transferring files, or if you’re just looking for a better, quicker, and more secure way to transfer data, watch this webinar to learn more about replacing outdated methods with Managed File Transfer.

(Fresche Solutions) How are you leveraging your systems and innovating for the future? Fresche’s 2020 IBM i in Business Survey will provide critical understanding into the role that IT plays in business. Participants will receive a report and invitation for a live session about the results.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

June 15-June 18 – Webinar Series – The Summit Lunch & Learn series is free online technical sessions for IBM i developers. RPG & DB2 Summit teammates Jon Paris, Paul Tuohy and Susan Gantner host live sessions led by guest instructors, including IBM Champions, IBMers from the Rochester and Toronto labs, and ISVs with developer-focused tools. Review and register for any or all of the topics here.

June 16 – Webinar – This information session from Fresche Solutions, “Achieving Quick IBM i Modernization Wins with Web and Mobile Development,” will give the business case for IBM i UI modernization and web development with real world examples and strategies for getting it all done.

June 18 – Webinar – Not a front end web developer? No worries! This course from MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) will give you an overview of client-side web UI frameworks, in particular, Bootstrap 4 and Datatables on IBM i. You will learn about grids and responsive design, Bootstrap CSS, and JavaScript components.

June 23 – Virtual Conference – Log in, learn, and have fun at this year’s Michigan IBM Power Systems Technical Education Conference (MITEC). View more than 70 sessions from world class presenters, visit virtual booths, and connect with students and educators. Access all sessions for 30 days for only $125!

June 23-24 – Virtual Conference – OpenJS World is a virtual experience from OpenJS Foundation. This annual event brings together the JavaScript and web ecosystem including Node.js, Electron, AMP, and more.

July 22-24 – Virtual Conference – OCEAN TechCon20 is three days of inspiration and innovation featuring such many expert speakers including Liam Allan, Patrick Behr, Rob Bestgen, Jim Buck, Erwin Earley, Charles Guarino, Mark Irish, Scott Klement, Doug Mack, Aaron Magid, Dan Magid, Eamon Musallam, Mike Pavlak, Steve Pitcher, Alan Seiden, and Carol Woodbury!

June 25 – Webinar – If Db2 on i is your primary database, but you run business applications on other platforms or the cloud, let New Generation Software and ProData show you an affordable, easy way to access it all from IBM i during this free webinar.

POSTPONED – August 31-September 3 – Tampa, Florida – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.