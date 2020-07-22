Four Hundred Monitor, July 22

Jenny Thomas

The struggle to find our way back to some form of normalcy is real. And it seems some of us are ahead of others. Here in Southern California, we have entered our second quarantine as many business have once again been shuttered. But other states are having more success so perhaps better times are ahead for all of us. At IT Jungle, the benefit of online publishing is our work lives have not missed a beat, like many of you in our shared industry, even as our home lives became more complicated with kids home from school and quarantine. Our hope is that having the weekly dose of news from the Jungle has offered you some normalcy in these abnormal times, so let’s get to it and see what’s happening in and around our industry this week.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IEEE Spectrum) In 2014, IBM launched what would become a $3 billion research project to study the future of computing. The payoff helped move computing forward.

(CIO) Promoting from within can be an excellent strategy for companies looking for a fast transition. During a search for a CEO, the CIO is an excellent candidate with valuable knowledge, especially when a digital transition. Here are the stories of some CIOs who made the jump.

(The Motley Fool) IBM has partnered with Verizon to bring 5G and AI solutions to industrial customers.

(IBM News Room) IBM’s second quarter earnings show acceleration in its cloud business, up 34 percent.

(SC Media) A massive Twitter hack took over some very high-profile accounts in a cryptocurrency scam.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Zend) This blog advises IBM i users on building modern solutions on a Db2 databases with PHP.

(Profound Logic) Take a look into this new series on legacy code. This post examines whether Java and NET are really the most modern languages for your IBM i business.

(Fresche Solutions) This four-part webinar series offers advice on how to manage IBM i applications by quickly understanding of RPG, CA2E Synon or COBOL applications.

(Raz-Lee Security) This free eBook, “Ensuring your IBM i is compliant with government and industry regulations,” offers an overview of major government and industry regulations, penalties, and the security and monitoring measures that need to be implemented to comply.

(Proximity) Register to download this bundle of guides for PHP on IBM i.

(Precisely) This blog shares four steps for better data management.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

July 22-24 – Virtual Conference – OCEAN TechCon20 is three days of inspiration and innovation featuring such many expert speakers including Liam Allan, Patrick Behr, Rob Bestgen, Jim Buck, Erwin Earley, Charles Guarino, Mark Irish, Scott Klement, Doug Mack, Aaron Magid, Dan Magid, Eamon Musallam, Mike Pavlak, Steve Pitcher, Alan Seiden, and Carol Woodbury!

July 29-30 – Virtual Conference – COMMON’s Virtual Conference is two full days of online education, presented in a conference format on leading topics, delivered by industry expert speakers. The 2020 summer conference is themed The Art of the Possible on IBM i.

August 4 – September 3, 2020 – Virtual Workshops – Summit Hands-On Live! technical workshops with Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris, Mike Pavlak, and Doug Mack go deep into 10 different skill sets that are critical for today’s IBM i developers. Instructors meet with students LIVE online to teach specific aspects of SQL, RPG, RDi, Db2 Web Query, and Python for RPGers. Each workshop features a full-day of learning, individual attention with a max of 20-students, lectures + hands-on labs, and access to an IBM i.

August 31-September 3 – Tampa, Florida – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.