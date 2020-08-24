Four Hundred Monitor, August 24

Jenny Thomas

The response to our current worldwide pandemic has forced a lot of change in our industry. Many of us have had to adapt quickly to working remotely, and we have all gotten better at Zoom calls. But now, as parts of the world ease out of quarantine, some enterprises are finding workers are stressed about making a return to the office. Our top story this week looks at one of the ways IBM is trying to help make the road back as safe – while quelling as much anxiety about going back – as possible. Whatever stage of return your business is in, we wish everyone health and prosperity as we start looking for the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(ZDNet) IBM wants to help enterprises, and their workers, make the transition back into the workplace.

(infosecurity) New training in cybersecurity is coming as a result from a new partnership between IBM and Fortinet.

(Barron’s) When it comes to quantum computing, IBM is taking huge leaps. But is that helpful to its stockholders?

(CNN Business) IBM has set aside $1 billion to grow the ecosystem of firms working on its hybrid cloud platform.

(TechRepublic) IBM’s partnership with Bank of America, Daimler, and Apple looks to provide confidential computing services.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Seiden Group) Package signing adds a layer of security to IBM i OSS RPMs. This blog explains how to do it.

(Connectria) If your organization is planning for a future in the cloud, according to this blog, starting with a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE) team is essential.

(Raz-Lee Security) Get a better understanding of your IBM i security needs with this ebook.

(IBM Media Center) This video overview shows IBM’s Open Source Support offering for IBM i and other platforms

(COMMON) Tim Rowe and Scott Forstie of IBM are featured in the return of the iSee video blog. Check it out to see them show the progression of using SQL to build a data set using ACS to build a spreadsheet.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 26 – Webinar – Join us for an hour-long webcast “IBM i Transformation Risks Every Business Leader Should Know” that will explore: the danger legacy code poses to the business – especially in the age of COVID; why re-writes can cause more trouble than you think; how an automated and flexible approach to code transformation mitigates these risks; why Node.js is the ideal language for business success.

September 9 – Webinar – Gemko Information Group hosts IBM i professional Christopher Burns as he presents the free webinar “On the Clock.”

September 10 – Webinar – Are you an IBM i ISV? Then you’ll want to tune in to this webinar with IBMers Steve Will, Alison Butterill, and Brandon Pederson to learn how IBM is reconnecting with the ISV community.

September 10 – Webinar – Join Mike Larsen of Central Park Data for his webinar “Creating PDF Documents with Python” that he is presenting at the September meeting of MAGiC. Membership is not required to attend the monthly meeting.

September 14-17 – Virtual Event – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

September 22-24 – Virtual Event – DevOps World caters to the full DevOps ecosystem and brings together thought leaders, practitioners, and community contributors from around the world, providing attendees the opportunity to learn, explore, network virtually, and transform the future of software delivery. This is a virtual event where ideas from a wide range of perspectives and viewpoints are shared to give all attendees better insights.

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the focus will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.