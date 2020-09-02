Four Hundred Monitor, September 2

Jenny Thomas

Labor Day is right around the corner, which means the end of summer and the kids are headed back to school. Just like many of you have already done with your jobs, many students are adjusting to doing their schoolwork from home. In my house, day one was bumpy. My son couldn’t get into his first class. But by day two, the kinks were worked out and he was (begrudgingly) officially back to school. While we may be newbs at online schooling, there are plenty of experts in the field right here within our IBM i community. If you’re feeling inspired to add to your educational background, check out the top link in our Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources section below for a lead on continuing education. Or expand your knowledge by reading on through our top stories of the week.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(CNN Business) IBM has been crunching data for the U.S. Open for many years, but the current pandemic has changed the rules.

(Forbes) Do we need quantum computing? IBM’s VP of Quantum Ecosystem Development makes the case.

(MIT Technology Review) IBM has a new chemistry lab in the sky.

(The Motley Fool) The hybrid cloud might be the next revenue stream from IBM.

(CIO) If company morale is low in the wake of Covid, here’s a few ideas on how to bring back some motivation.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) This IBM i training and education company is having a back to school sale on classes you can do from home.

(Zend) IBM i users can learn more about how to build modern solutions on Db2 databases with PHP in this blog.

(iTech Solutions Group) Wonder what happens when you destroy an IBM i partition with malware? Don’t try for yourself, just read this.

(Profound Logic Software) Episode two of the iModernize podcast looks at digital transformation in the financial industry.

(IBM) Smart Talks is a thought leadership podcast series from Big Blue that explores topics from cloud to AI.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 9 – Webinar – Gemko Information Group hosts IBM i professional Christopher Burns as he presents the free webinar “On the Clock.”

September 10 – Webinar – Are you an IBM i ISV? Then you’ll want to tune in to this webinar with IBMers Steve Will, Alison Butterill, and Brandon Pederson to learn how IBM is reconnecting with the ISV community.

September 10 – Webinar – Join Mike Larsen of Central Park Data for his webinar “Creating PDF Documents with Python” that he is presenting at the September meeting of MAGiC. Membership is not required to attend the monthly meeting.

September 14-17 – Virtual Event – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

September 22-24 – Virtual Event – DevOps World caters to the full DevOps ecosystem and brings together thought leaders, practitioners, and community contributors from around the world, providing attendees the opportunity to learn, explore, network virtually, and transform the future of software delivery. This is a virtual event where ideas from a wide range of perspectives and viewpoints are shared to give all attendees better insights.

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the focus will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.