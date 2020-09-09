Four Hundred Monitor, September 9

Jenny Thomas

For many of us, Labor Day is a signal that the end of the year is near, and now we are in a straight sprint to survive the holidays and get the heck out of 2020. While it’s probably a good idea to start bracing for whatever grand finale this wacky year has in store for us, IBM might actually be looking forward to what’s in store for Q4. Our top two articles below make some positive predictions for how Big Blue may finish out the year, and it looks like despite the pandemic IBM might come out a winner due to some of the technology investments it has made in the past few years. Wouldn’t that be something?

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 9 – Webinar – Gemko Information Group hosts IBM i professional Christopher Burns as he presents the free webinar “On the Clock.”

September 10 – Webinar – Are you an IBM i ISV? Then you’ll want to tune in to this webinar with IBMers Steve Will, Alison Butterill, and Brandon Pederson to learn how IBM is reconnecting with the ISV community.

September 10 – Webinar – Join Mike Larsen of Central Park Data for his webinar “Creating PDF Documents with Python” that he is presenting at the September meeting of MAGiC. Membership is not required to attend the monthly meeting.

September 14-17 – Virtual Event – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

September 15 – Virtual Event – OpenPOWER Summit brings together leaders, members, and contributors of the OpenPOWER community. This year’s virtual summit with focis on the community that is building OpenPOWER silicon, systems, and applications.

September 22-24 – Virtual Event – DevOps World caters to the full DevOps ecosystem and brings together thought leaders, practitioners, and community contributors from around the world, providing attendees the opportunity to learn, explore, network virtually, and transform the future of software delivery. This is a virtual event where ideas from a wide range of perspectives and viewpoints are shared to give all attendees better insights.

September 24 – Webinar – Vern Hamberg, respected IBM i Software Developer, presents how to use and benefit with an often overlooked IBM QM utility in this webinar, “Expanding Your Options with IBM i Query Management.”

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the frame of reference will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.