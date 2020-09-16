Four Hundred Monitor, September 16

Jenny Thomas

Virtual POWERUp 2020 is happening this week, the first time ever being completely online, and possibly the first time ever attending an online conference for many of you. Personally, I like the travel and seeing people in person, plus who doesn’t like the happy hours in the exhibit hall? But we are all learning to adapt and it seems almost fitting that COMMON is celebrating a “quarantine” birthday as so many of us have done this year. At 60 years young, COMMON has quite a legacy of serving the members of this community with education and resources to enhance their careers.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(COMMON) There’s sessions through Friday and it’s too late to join the first ever completely virtual POWERUp.

(Tech Crunch) IBM has released its roadmap for quantum computing. It’s aggressive and could open many doors in the future.

(CIO) This year has tested our grit, and this article looks at how we companies can continue to thrive in difficult environments.

(Information Week) With the cloud migration continuing to grow, the need for security with DevOps is greater than ever.

(HR Dive) Two of the largest companies in the human capital management, one of which has roots in the IBM i, have combined into one mega company.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(IBM) Consulting group ITIC has released its global server hardware and server OS reliability report.

(CTXiUG) Every wonder how a User Group forms? If you live in the Austin, Texas, area, you can find out by joining the Central Texas IBM i User Group. Get more information on their website.

(LANSA) If you are looking to go low code, this app from LANSA can help you learn their solution.

(Midland Information Systems) This eBook takes a humorous look at the need to secure mobile devices and why you “don’t” need to worry about mobile device management.

(UKG) This blog addresses how all of the change that has happened since the beginning of the pandemic and how it may be affecting your employees.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 14-17 – Virtual Event – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

September 17 – Webinar – Precisely is offering this webinar to help companies learn to keep track of location data and ensure they are learning everything you can from it.

September 22 – Webinar – Fresche Solutions’ Nick Hampson and Chris Koppe will discuss the various stages of a transformation project and discuss how transforming your RPG and CA 2E (Synon) applications to modern languages enables you to embrace open source, cloud and web technologies

September 24 – Webinar – Vern Hamberg, respected IBM i Software Developer, presents how to use and benefit with an often overlooked IBM QM utility in this webinar, “Expanding Your Options with IBM i Query Management.”

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

October 28 – November 3 – LIVE Online Training — At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and 9 other top IBM i development experts share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps—it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the frame of reference will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.