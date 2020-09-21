Guru: SQL Can Read Program-described Data

Ted Holt

I thought I left program-described database files behind me in 1988. That’s when I left my last S/36 shop to begin working on the S/38. Well, I did, but not completely. From time to time I work on a system with program-described files, and even some externally described files have program-described fields. Fortunately — and I owe this to Scott Forstie — I have learned that SQL can read program-described data. Will wonders never cease?

You may be thinking, “This article doesn’t apply to me. Our files are externally described.” You may be right. Then again, you may be wrong. I have found plenty of program-described data in externally described files.

I can think of three places where program-described data is commonly found.

Program-described data is found in program-described files. These files usually date back to the S/36 and its predecessors. I have no idea what percentage of IBM i shops still run S/36 applications, but I know they’re out there.

Program-described data is found in control and configuration files. It is very common for shops to have externally-described files that contain multiple types of data. One True Lookup Tables also fit into this category.

Program-described data is found in fields that are used to store data for which they were not designed. For example, a business might license an ERP system that has a 45-byte character field for a second item description. However, the business doesn’t use the second item description, and they do need to store a few data values for which there are no fields, so they plop them into the second item description and define them in their RPG programs with a data structure.

The SQL function that allows you to read embedded data is INTERPRET, and it has the following format:

INTERPRET ( value AS data-type )

The value argument is a binary value. In SQL terms, the column must be defined as BINARY, VARBINARY, or CHAR FOR BIT DATA. I’ve never used those data types when creating a table, but that’s not a problem, as I can cast character variables to binary.

The data-type argument is the way the data is stored, i.e., data type and size.

I’ve put together a couple of examples for you. If you have program-described data, I hope they help.

Example 1: A Program-described File

Let’s begin with the first case. I have a file that stores the locations of inventory items. Each record has the following information:

From To Field Type Size 1 10 Item Char 10 11 13 Aisle Zoned 3,0 14 16 Bay Zoned 3,0 17 17 Level Char 1 18 21 QOH Packed 7,3

This file tells us how many (QOH, or quantity on hand) of an item is stored in a warehouse location (aisle, bay, and level). Notice the packed and zoned values.

Here’s the SELECT statement that reads this data:

select substr(ItemLoc, 1, 10) as Item, interpret(binary(substr(ItemLoc, 11, 3)) as numeric(3)) as Aisle, interpret(binary(substr(ItemLoc, 14, 3)) as numeric(3)) as Bay, substr(ItemLoc, 17, 1) as Level, interpret(binary(substr(ItemLoc, 18, 4)) as dec(7,3)) as QOH from itemloc

Here’s the output of the query.

Item Aisle Bay Level QOH AA-101 95 12 C 45.000 AA-101 62 8 B 50.125 AA-101 104 25 E 2000.55 BC-728 14 6 A 0.000 DE-345 87 19 A -3.000

In the case of zoned decimal values that cannot be negative, you can just substring without using INTERPRET. Be aware that in this case, the returned data will be character, not zoned.

select substr(ItemLoc, 1, 10) as Item, substr(ItemLoc, 11, 3) as Aisle, substr(ItemLoc, 14, 3) as Bay, substr(ItemLoc, 17, 1) as Level, interpret(binary(substr(ItemLoc, 18, 4)) as dec(7,3)) as QOH from itemloc

Example 2: A Control File

Let’s consider a simple control or configuration file.

Field Type Size Key Char 8 Sequence Packed 3,0 Record type Char 2 Entry-specific data Char 256

Key, sequence and record type are all easily accessible, but the values in the last column aren’t. Such a table usually has many record types, but for this illustration, three will suffice:

CN: The company name; one row

CP: The current financial period; one row

DV: Divisions; multiple rows

Here are the formats of the entry-specific-data column for each record type:

Record type CN

From To Type Size Field 1 24 Char 24 Company name

Record type CP

From To Type Size Field 1 2 Packed 3,0 Current period number 3 7 Packed 8,0 Current period begin date 8 12 Packed 8,0 Current period end date

Record type DV

From To Type Size Field 1 4 Zoned 4,0 Division ID 5 29 Char 25 Division name 30 54 Char 25 Street address 1 55 74 Char 20 City 75 76 Char 2 State 77 86 Char 10 Postal code (ZIP)

Reading the CN record type is easy. There’s only one value in the entry-specific data, and it’s character.

select sequence, rectype, substr(data, 1, 24) as CompanyName from control where RecType = 'CN'

Sequence RecType CompanyName 10 CN ACME Industries

The CP format has packed decimal only.

select sequence, rectype, interpret(binary(substr(data, 1, 2)) as dec(3)) as CurrentPeriod, interpret(binary(substr(data, 3, 5)) as dec(8)) as BeginDate, interpret(binary(substr(data, 8, 5)) as dec(8)) as EndDate from control where RecType = 'CP'

Sequence RecType CurrentPeriod BeginDate EndDate 20 CP 9 20200901 20200930

The DV record type has character and zoned data.

select sequence, rectype, interpret(binary(substr(data, 1, 4)) as numeric(4)) as DivisionID, substr(data, 5, 25) as DivisionName, substr(data, 30, 25) as Street, substr(data, 55, 20) as City, substr(data, 75, 2) as State, substr(data, 77, 10) as ZIP from control where RecType = 'DV'

Sequence RecType DivisionID DivisionName Street City State ZIP 30 DV 100 Widgets 101 Main St Lost Angeles KZ 12345 31 DV 1204 Doohickeys 999 Worse St New Yolk MQ 23456-9876 32 DV 1492 Thingamajigs 321 Easy St Last Vegas ZT 30405

It’s not ideal, but it works.

Or as Charlie Daniels might say, “That’s how you do it, son.”

RELATED STORIES

IBM Knowledge Center: INTERPRET

Guru: Making Sense of Codes

Geico Insurance: Does Charlie Daniels Play A Mean Fiddle? TV Commercial