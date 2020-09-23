Four Hundred Monitor, September 23

Jenny Thomas

It’s been a busy week for IBM and you’ll see a lot of activity from them in this week’s Monitor. Some of the news isn’t directly related to the IBM i, but still important to us as the overall direction and health of IBM is directly related to our ecosystem. The IBM i does get some love this month, however, including a free webinar coming up next month (October 21) that will give you to get the latest updates and information about IBM i, which you can find details about in our Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings section below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IBM) Certified pre-owned servers, storage, parts and features are on sale online through IBM.

(IBM) Big Blue shared its roadmap for building a quantum industry and scaling quantum technology to a 1000-plus qubit device and beyond.

(Motley Fool) IBM is taking a different approach to the cloud, here’s one look at what you should know about their strategy.

(ZDNet) This interview with IBM’s general manager of IBM Cloud Integration, Dinesh Nirmal, delves into the push for AI automation.

(InformationWeek) IBM is partnering with a digital adoption platform to encourage digital transformation.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(HelpSystems) It’s time to weigh in on the state of the IBM i marketplace.

(Fresche Solutions) The ability to transform RPG to PHP is the latest automated solution from Fresche.

(CTXiUG) Every wonder how a User Group forms? If you live in the Austin, Texas, area, you can find out by joining the Central Texas IBM i User Group. Get more information on their website.

(IBM) Podcast enthusiasts might enjoy SmartTalks, a series of podcasts from IBM that tackles some of today’s IT problems.

(400School.com) A programming boot camp program begins next month.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 24 – Webinar – Vern Hamberg, respected IBM i Software Developer, presents how to use and benefit with an often overlooked IBM QM utility in this webinar, “Expanding Your Options with IBM i Query Management.”

September 24 – Online Event – It’s almost time to nominate the next batch of IBM Champions. Learn more and chat with some of this year’s Lifetime IBM Champions.

September 29 – Webinar – Learn how Maxava clients have lowered total cost of ownership and improve IBM i DR environments during this webinar.

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

October 21 – Webinar – The IBM i is alive and kicking in this free webinar from IBM. Get the latest updates and information about IBM i and hear from the IBM Rochester and Austin teams as they talk about strategies and roadmaps, combined with local people sharing their knowledge and experiences.

October 28 – November 3, 2020 – LIVE Online Training — At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and 9 other top IBM i development experts share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps—it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the frame of reference will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.