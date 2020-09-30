Four Hundred Monitor, September 30

One of the topics that never seems to go to the backburner at IT Jungle is security. We write articles on the regular about solutions and analyze options and concerns. Our top story this week is a grim reminder of how prevalent cyberattacks remain and why the safety of our data should always be on our minds. It is always one of the hot topics of the IBM i Marketplace Survey, which is underway again this year and your voice is needed to help strategize what’s to come in 2021. You’ll find the survey link in our Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources section below. Stay vigilant and safe out there.

October 7 – Webinar – Central Park Data Systems welcomes IBM i System and Work Management Guru Dawn May for a meeting titled “Understanding IBM i System Health and Performance.” Get more information or sign up here.

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

October 21 – Webinar – The IBM i is alive and kicking in this free webinar from IBM. Get the latest updates and information about IBM i and hear from the IBM Rochester and Austin teams as they talk about strategies and roadmaps, combined with local people sharing their knowledge and experiences.

October 28 – November 3, 2020 – LIVE Online Training — At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and 9 other top IBM i development experts share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps—it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the frame of reference will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.