Four Hundred Monitor, October 14

Jenny Thomas

We take a lot of pride in keeping the pulse an eye on the IBM i ecosystem. We know the cadence of announcements and our “spidey sense” gets tingling when there’s some news getting ready to break. But IBM had a surprise for everyone this week with its announcement that it was planning to break out its managed infrastructure services business from Global Services and create a new, publicly traded company. How important this will be to IBM i shops remains to be seen, but it certainly should lead to some interesting articles from our team in the coming months.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(The Verge) And then there were two. IBM’s legacy business is getting a new home.

(The Motley Fool) What does IBM’s spin-off mean for shareholders?

(Seeking Alpha) IBM made some bold moves, now we will see if it takes the company in right direction.

(ComputerWorld) Many business are keeping their workforce remote for safety and are getting creative to keep collaboration and culture alive.

(InformationWeek) Cloud takes up a lot of the news air these days, but this article argues internal data centers won’t completely disappear.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Fresche Solutions) Find out why smart modernization is the path to successful IBM i digital transformation is this white paper.

(Seiden Group) Check out this blog for 9 smart ways to use IBM i (SQL) services.

(Profound Logic) This white paper addresses the common impacts of technical debt.

(HelpSystems) The IBM i Marketplace Survey provides valuable data on our ecosystem . With all of the change that has occurred in 2020, your opinions are more important than ever. Take the survey here.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 15 – Webinar – Learn to leverage your IBM i application from 5250 to Web services, in minutes, during this webinar.

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

October 21 – Webinar – The IBM i is alive and kicking in this free webinar from IBM. Get the latest updates and information about IBM i and hear from the IBM Rochester and Austin teams as they talk about strategies and roadmaps, combined with local people sharing their knowledge and experiences.

October 21 – Webinar – Precisely is hosting a Data Integrity Summit to discuss how data integrity can help you make decisions to facilitate growth. The event also features a customer panel.

October 28 – Webinar – See an overview of X-Analysis 13.1 and X-Datatest, a solution you can leverage to ensure compliance and minimize risk during this webinar: “Speed Up IBM i Application Development with Automated Testing.”

October 28 – November 3, 2020 – LIVE Online Training — At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and 9 other top IBM i development experts share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps—it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.

October 29 – Webinar – An exploration of scary scenarios and surprising solutions for IBM i. Learn how the mistakes of others can help you ensure your system makes it out alive. This online conference focuses on the security and automation snafus that can put your IBM i at risk – and gives solutions for how to get out in front of them.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the frame of reference will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.