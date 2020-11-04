Four Hundred Monitor, November 4

Jenny Thomas

IT Jungle readers are familiar with the writing style of our fearless leader, and editor in chief, Timothy Prickett Morgan. Next week, on November 10, you can actually hear him in action as he moderates a live discussion panel for Eradani with IBM i users who share their success stories. Tim is an entertaining host so it’s worth your time to listen in. You can find the listing below in our Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings section. Also, COMMON members don’t miss out Top Story below for info on the appreciation celebration planned for next week.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(COMMON) Next week is member appreciation week and there are activities and prizes for COMMON members. If you’re not a member yet, you have until November 9 to join and still be eligible for the festivities.

(Forbes) Most of us will be glad to see 2020 come to an end, so now seems like a great time to start looking ahead to 2021.

(CIO) Many businesses are having to cut back as a result of the response to COVID-19. If you’ve unfortunately been tasked with letting workers go, this article has some tips that can help.

(SC Media) A survey reveals fewer than 25 percent of companies have incorporated an active defense of their control systems and assets.

(Wired) Social distancing has caused industries to get creative in order to protect their employees. And the pandemic is where the story behind robot ships will begin.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(IBM) This deal just got better. Save 15% on certified pre-owned servers, storage, parts and features online through IBM.

(IBM Developer) Nominations are open for the 2021 class of IBM Champions. Find out what makes a great champion in this video. To nominate someone (or yourself) to become an IBM Champion, visit http://ibm.com/champion. Nominations are due by November 16.

(IBM Systems Media) Consultant Dawn May advises us to embrace IBM i Services for system administration.

(Anand’s Technical Musings) This blog explains how to use Visual Studio Code while working on an IBM i.

(Precisely) The results of Precisely’s annual survey are in and security is the number one concern among IT professionals who are responsible for IBM i systems.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 4 – Webinar – IBM has discontinued the IBM Performance Management for Power Systems (PM400) offering, leaving many customers, business partners, and managed service providers without a means for collecting historical data collection and reporting across their Power Systems environment, including IBM i, AIX, and Linux workloads. The performance experts from HelpSystems will walk you through the modern alternative to PM400 during this webinar.

November 5 – Webinar – Central Park Data Systems will host special guest IBM i security guru and IBM Redbook co-author on Data Encryption Robin Tatam for a discussion on “IBM i Security Security Considerations, Common Threats and How To Address Them.”

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the frame of reference will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

November 10 – Webinar – Listen in on this free live virtual panel discussion from Eradani – “IBM i User Innovation & ROI Success Stories” – featuring IT Jungle’s own Timothy Prickett Morgan. You’ll hear customer stories and strategies for driving business innovation, including how companies avoided the expense, risk, and heartache of largescale “rip and replace” approaches as well as how they experienced substantial ROI from the latest innovations in technology.

November 11 – Webinar – Join this webinar to learn how to preserve cash and reduce costs with IBM Certified Pre-Owned servers and storage. IBM Certified Pre-Owned hardware undergoes rigorous certifications to provide exceptional quality, reliability, security and performance. We will discuss how certified pre-owned hardware can reduce your total cost of ownership, how to upgrade or expand hardware infrastructure while managing a budget, and choosing IBM certified parts and features configured to your needs.

November 12 – Webinar – The November meeting of the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will feature Simon Hutchinson, who will show you how to look at your data from a different viewpoint, and share his favorite SQL Views, table functions, etc., and how to use them. Sessions are free for members, $20 for non-members.

November 17 – Webinar – See how fast and easy is to manage virtual adapters with the new version of the LPARKit from CloudWalkers. This webinar – happening at 10 a.m. CET and 4 p.m. CET – will present free version and the gold edition that allows cloning of the OS on any type of infrastructure.

November 18 – Webinar – If you’ve pressed IBM Query for i (Query/400) to its limits, found Db2 Web Query and other tools too hard to use, or spent time writing custom report programs, NGS Software encourages you to register and attend this free presentation.

November 24 – Webinar – See how fast and easy is to manage virtual adapters with the new version of the LPARKit from CloudWalkers. This webinar will present free version and the gold edition that allows cloning of the OS on any type of infrastructure.

December 1 – Webinar – See how fast and easy is to manage virtual adapters with the new version of the LPARKit from CloudWalkers. This webinar will present free version and the gold edition that allows cloning of the OS on any type of infrastructure.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.