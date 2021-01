IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 22, Numbers 51 And 52

Doug Bidwell

Welcome to the new year, everyone, but we have some old business to attend to before we get on with 2021. With The Four Hundred being on hiatus since the middle of December, now is the time of the year when we get caught up on the past IBM i PTF Guide updates.

Let’s start with Volume 22, Number 51. Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level:

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPER’s (High Impact/Pervasive)

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPER’s (High Impact/Pervasive)

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.2

PTF Groups 7.2:

HIPER’s (High Impact/Pervasive)

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.2

PTF Groups 7.1:

Nothing here.

New (or Updated) Links for Volume 22, Number 51:

ObjectConnect: ObjectConnect over TCP/IP

ASNA: A DataGate for IBM i quick reference

SSL/TLS: Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security 7.3

SAP: SAP on IBM Db2 for i

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (12/19/20). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 12/10/20 MF67678 MA48544 MF67982 (Read the Defective info from link in guide!!) 7.3 12/02/20 MF68140 MA48795 MF68176 (not Completely available yet) MF67591 7.2 12/02/20 MF68138 MA48795 MF68179 (available) MF67590 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Now, on to Volume 22, Number 52, to close out 2020. Some thoughts. Specifically, on COVID-19 instructions pertaining to the IBM i PTF Guide: There are none! And what’s more, you are not dependent on any kind of check from the government – local, state, or federal – to read it or make use of it. And, you can affiliate with any major or minor political party, and choose to be either non-partisan or bi-partisan or anything else. Even your mood doesn’t matter. Also, because it is the last Guide of the year, we will freely let it go with the rest of 2020! To all of you, a heartfelt and meaningful New Year!

Now, finally, here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level:

PTF Groups 7.4:

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.3:

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.2:

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.1:

Nothing here, once again

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (12/26/20) and you expect that given the Christmas holiday. Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 12/10/20 MF67678 MA48544 MF67982 (Read the Defective info from link in Guide!!) 7.3 12/02/20 MF68140 MA48795 MF68176 (not Completely available yet) MF67591 7.2 12/02/20 MF68138 MA48795 MF68179 (available) MF67590 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide issues above for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

December 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 52

December 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 51

December 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 50

December 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 49

November 28, 2020: Volume 22, Number 48

November 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 47

November 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 46

November 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 45

October 31, 2020: Volume 22, Number 44

October 24, 2020: Volume 22, Number 43

October 17, 2020: Volume 22, Number 42

October 10, 2020: Volume 22, Number 41

October 3, 2020: Volume 22, Number 40

September 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 39

September 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 38

September 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 37

September 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 36

August 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 35

August 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 34

August 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 33

August 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 32

August 1, 2020: Volume 22, Number 31

July 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 30

July 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 29

July 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 28

July 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 27

June 27, 2020: Volume 22, Number 26

June 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 25

June 13, 2020: Volume 22, Number 24

June 6, 2020: Volume 22, Number 23

May 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 22

May 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 21

May 16, 2020: Volume 22, Number 20

May 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 19

May 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 18

April 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 17

April 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 16

April 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 15

April 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 14

March 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 13

March 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 12

March 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 11

March 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 10

February 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 9

February 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 8

February 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 7

February 8, 2020: Volume 22, Number 6

February 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 5

January 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 4

January 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 3

January 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 2

January 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 1

December 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 52

December 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 51

December 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 50

December 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 49

November 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 48

November 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 47

November 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 46

November 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 45

November 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 44

October 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 43

October 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 42

October 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 41

October 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 40

September 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 39

September 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 38

September 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 37

September 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 36

August 31, 2019: Volume 21, Number 35

August 24, 2019: Volume 21, Number 34

August 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 33

August 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 32

August 3, 2019: Volume 21, Number 31

July 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 30

July 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 29

July 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 28

June 29, 2019: Volume 21, Number 26

June 22, 2019: Volume 21, Number 25

June 15, 2019: Volume 21, Number 24

June 8, 2019: Volume 21, Number 23

June 1, 2019: Volume 21, Number 22

May 25, 2019: Volume 21, Number 21

May 18, 2019: Volume 21, Number 20

May 11, 2019: Volume 21, Number 19

May 4, 2019: Volume 21, Number 18

April 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 17

April 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 16

April 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 15

April 6, 2019: Volume 21, Number 14

March 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 13

March 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 12

March 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 11

March 9, 2019: Volume 21, Number 10

March 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 9

February 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 8

February 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 7

February 11, 2019: Volume 21, Number 6

February 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 5

January 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 4

January 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 3

January 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 2

January 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 1