Four Hundred Monitor, January 13

Jenny Thomas

Despite the fact that much of the world is still shuttered as we desperately look forward to a time beyond the pandemic, we must forge ahead with our initiatives and projects in the new year. But where should you concentrate your focus to succeed in 2021? We don’t have a crystal ball, but we do have Alex Woodie, who talked with leaders in the IBM i community to get their predictions of what the trends will be in the coming months. One thing it’s probably safe to predict is anything “virtual” is going to be a hot topic, as we see in another of our Top Stories this week about the explosion in virtual training.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) The Jungle’s own Alex Woodie talks to industry leaders and gathers some guesses about what’s in store for 2021.

(TechChannel) IBM i experts take a look at the burgeoning world of virtual training.

(CIO) Have you made any IT resolutions for the new year? These IT leaders share their plans for 2021.

(The New York Times) An interesting look on IBM’s policy about political donations.

(CNet) Once again, IBM topped the annual list of U.S. patents in 2020.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(IBM) The sale continues on certified pre-owned servers, storage, and parts are on sale. Save 15 percent on your first online purchase through IBM.

(COMMON) It’s time to renew your COMMON membership. There are no fee increases for 2021 but lots of benefits to look forward to in the coming year.

(IBM) This blog outlines the four benefits of Red Hat OpenShift 4 on Power Systems.

(ITProPortal) To upgrade or rip and replace? This blog advocates the long game for IT success.

(Zend) Interested in new skills for the new year? Zend has PHP training appropriate for beginner, intermediate, or advanced students.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

January 14 – Webinar – The results of the 2021 IBM i Marketplace Survey are revealed at this webinar. Take a look at what IBM i users are doing on this platform, and how Covid-19 has impacted them, with an expert panel of IBM Power Champion Tom Huntington from HelpSystems, IBMers Alison Butterill, Brandon Pederson, Ian Jarman, and Timothy Prickett Morgan from IT Jungle.

January 14 – Webinar – Join Nick Hampson and Greg Patterson at this information session to learn how you can rapidly develop PHP applications on IBM i with solutions. They will discuss why PHP is ideal for web and mobile development on IBM i; tips for developing your digital strategy; leveraging your existing RPG skills and code; how Fresche’s WebSmart reduces the PHP learning curve; and transforming your existing RPG applications to PHP with Fresche solutions and services.

January 16 – Webinar – The live webinar from Micro Focus will explore how Visual COBOL is the key to future innovation. Learn how to build on strength, adding future innovation to reliable COBOL business systems with minimum change needed for Net Express, Server Express and OCDS users.

January 19 – Webinar – Simon Hutchinson will share tips and techniques to take advantage of the latest IBM i SQL features so you can enhance your daily tasks during this free webinar hosted by OCEAN User Group.

January 20 – Virtual Meeting – The Long Island Systems Users Group monthly meeting will feature a session on IBM i (SQL) Services presented by Scott Forstie.

January 25 – Webinar – IBM and ARCAD Software invite you to a Lunch & Learn series to explore the latest techniques in DevSecOps and Modernization on IBM i. Gain valuable education from expert IBM i practitioners to leverage your application assets, tune your DevOps processes, and grow your customer base. Each 20-minute session contains a business and technical element.

January 27 – Webinar – IBM and ARCAD Software invite you to a Lunch & Learn series to explore the latest techniques in DevSecOps and Modernization on IBM i. Gain valuable education from expert IBM i practitioners to leverage your application assets, tune your DevOps processes, and grow your customer base. Each 20-minute session contains a business and technical element.

January 29 – Webinar – IBM and ARCAD Software invite you to a Lunch & Learn series to explore the latest techniques in DevSecOps and Modernization on IBM i. Gain valuable education from expert IBM i practitioners to leverage your application assets, tune your DevOps processes, and grow your customer base. Each 20-minute session contains a business and technical element.

February 3 – Webinar – COMMON hosts the YiPs. Join this free session to discuss with fellow YiPs and a guest speaker how to negotiate a salary. Learn when and how to ask for a raise, how to calculate your worth to a company, and how to broach the topic with your superior. Join your fellow Young i Professionals to learn how to have these intimidating (but important) conversations.

May 3-5 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

May 24-27 – Columbus, Ohio, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.