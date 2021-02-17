Looking For Some Insight On IBM i Security

Timothy Prickett Morgan

There is no question that one of the biggest challenges for IT infrastructure and the applications that frolic atop it is making it the whole shebang secure. And with companies needing to provide more access to systems with users being remote and new ways of allowing customers to directly place orders, rather than through normal distribution channels thanks to the acceleration of trends caused by the coronavirus pandemic, making sure IBM i systems are secure has never been more necessary.

Oh, and did we mention that the Internet is a hostile environment, if not an outright war zone?

People need to know where they stand in relation to good security practices in an absolute sense and also where they stand with respect to the IBM i market at large when it comes to security – and ideally, how they are doing compared to their competitors in their respective industries.

We want to get a better sense of how the IBM i community is handling security here in 2021, especially under the arduous conditions of a global pandemic. And that is why we are asking you to take a few moments – for the good of the entire IBM i community – to take Precisely’s 2021 IBM i Compliance and Security Survey, which you can do at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STKG5SZ

Myself and co-editor at IT Jungle, Alex Woodie, as well as well-known IBM i security experts Carol Woodbury and John Vanderwall, who last year formed DXR Security, kicked in some ideas for the 2021 survey that Precisely put together, and as is the case with a number of other surveys done in the market, such information is used to help IBM i shops understand themselves and to drive initiatives to help make their platforms – and therefore their companies – more secure.

We appreciate the time you take to do this. Thank you.

RELATED STORIES

A Conversation With Carol Woodbury on IBM i Security

Is Information Overload Hurting IBM i Security?

Security Still the Top Concern as Privacy Regs Loom

Confidence in IBM i Security Is Dropping, Syncsort Says

Security Gaining Attention On IBM i, But More Progress Needed