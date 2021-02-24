Four Hundred Monitor, February 24

Jenny Thomas

Seeking feedback isn’t always a joyous task. With feedback can come criticism, which can lead to hurt feelings. But it can also point us in new directions that lead to better services and products and result in improvements that might not have been part of the original plan. These are just some of the reasons we encourage all of you to use your voice when it comes to the IBM i to help make positive gains for our whole ecosystem. One of the easiest ways to be heard is to take surveys and help companies who are seeking feedback. You’ll find one such survey from Precisely at the top of our Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources section, and we hope you’ll take a few minutes out of your day to add your opinions.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(CRN) It’s pretty clear where Big Blue is focusing energies right now. In this article, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna isn’t holding back about his plan to make IBM-Red Hat the leader in hybrid cloud and AI.

(IBM Power Systems) AIX turns 35. Learn more about upcoming anniversary activities.

(Healthcare IT News) Watson was once IBM’s darling, garnering widespread attention as a Jeopardy! champion. Now it looks like Big Blue might be looking to part ways.

(ZDNet) News on new patches for Java Runtime, Planning Analytics Workspace, and Kenexa LMS.

(Search Engine Journal) LinkedIn is preparing to launch a freelance marketplace with attention on executive coaching, marketing, design, and software development positions.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Precisely) This annual survey provides a revealing look at the current state of IBM i security. Take the survey to share your IBM i security challenges and get alerts to results.

(IBM) Watch this webinar on-demand to attend this roundtable webinar discussion – 10 Surprising Insights On Used IT – with IDC, IBM, Skytap, Celerity, and ChannelWorks featuring IDC research on the used IT marketplace. Learn why organizations are increasingly turning to used IT, the most important criteria in selecting a used IT equipment provider and how used IT may help accelerate your sustainability initiatives, plus more research insights.

(Cybra) Check out this on-demand webinar to learn how to retrieve helpful analytics from raw RFID data. Also see how brands and manufacturers can get started in developing a system that binds together RFID data and improves supply chain efficiency.

(Seiden Group) A new blog post addressing the detection of memory leaks in ibm_db2 and PDO_IBM PHP extensions during development.

(COMMON) It’s easy to forget to make time to take care of yourself, but COMMON’s new series can help you multitask your work and fitness with 15-minute sessions of easy desk yoga. Focused on helping you stretch the muscles you overuse every day at your desk, as well as focusing breath, this is a great start to the day.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 24 – Webinar – Hear IT managers in the manufacturing and distribution industries explain how their companies use NGS-IQ to supplement the reports and views of data in their ERP software and see a brief demo in this free 30-minute webinar from New Generation Software.

February 24 – Webinar – Join a live presentation of the LPARKit VPM, which allows users to create, manage and clone IBM i LPARs without touching Virtual Partition Manager.

February 24 – Webinar – IntelliChief presents “Impacting Your Bottom Line With AP Automation for Infor XA.” This webinar will demonstrate how features such as real-time matching, unit of measure conversion, and data normalization can help you save time and money.

February 25 – Webinar – Join a live presentation LPARKit and see quick deployment of an IBM i LPAR and PowerVM simplification. LPARKit allows users to create, manage, and clone IBM i LPAR using Virtual I/O Server and the HMC from 5250 command interface.

February 25 – Webinar – Deep dive into IBM i application modernization with a series of 30-minute sessions presented by Fresche Solutions. Registration is free. Today’s session is entitled “Achieve Quick Wins with IBM i Web and Mobile Development” and will feature a demonstration on how Fresche’s IBM i web and mobile development solutions provide a low-risk, low-cost way to leverage your investment in IT. If you’re interested but can’t make the session, register anyway to receive a link to the recording.

February 26 – Webinar – Join a live presentation of the LPARKit VPM, which allows users to create, manage and clone IBM i LPARs without touching Virtual Partition Manager.

March 2 – Webinar – Deep dive into IBM i application modernization with a series of 30-minute sessions presented by Fresche Solutions. Registration is free. Today’s session is entitled “Modernize IBM i Spool Files with Electronic Forms, Checks and Labels” and will show you how to automatically transform your forms, checks, labels and barcodes into professional, branded documents with Formtastic. If you’re interested but can’t make the session, register anyway to receive a link to the recording.

March 3 – Webinar – Join this Precisely webcast and protect your IBM i by learning which configuration settings you can use to reduce the reduce the risk of Malware infection.

March 4 – Webinar – Deep dive into IBM i application modernization with a series of 30-minute sessions presented by Fresche Solutions. Registration is free. Today’s session is entitled “Speed Up Application Development with Automated Testing” and learn how Fresche’s end-to-end testing suite reduces risk by enabling developers to automatically test the UI, business logic and the database. If you’re interested but can’t make the session, register anyway to receive a link to the recording.

March 4 – Webinar – Join inFORM Decisions for a comprehensive informative approach to document management. This webinar will explore dynamic document generation, document management, and document data capturing. Learn about the power of document handling on the IBM i in three major categories from the point of view of different stake holders.

March 9 – Webinar – Deep dive into IBM i application modernization with a series of 30-minute sessions presented by Fresche Solutions. Registration is free. Today’s session is entitled “Gain Peace of Mind with IBM i Application Support and Services” and learn how you can maintain business continuity with an experienced backup for critical applications while reducing costs and mitigating risk with expert RPG, PHP and COBOL resources. If you’re interested but can’t make the session, register anyway to receive a link to the recording.

March 9-26 — Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, and Jon Paris host a free Summit Lunch & Learn Series focused on the latest IBM i development enhancements and tools. Each Lunch & Learn day includes bite-sized technical tips from Susan, Jon, or Paul; a demo of an IBM i development tool; and a live Q&A. Check out the topics and register free for select sessions or the whole series.

May 3-5 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

May 24-27 – Columbus, Ohio, and Virtual – NAViGATE is COMMON’s new Hybrid event, completely reimagined content that focuses on quick tips-and-tricks, business cases, lessons learned, and innovative technologies and solutions – education that can immediately impact your job and organization that is entirely new content. NAViGATE will feature more than 250 short-format sessions presented by industry experts, peers, and solution providers from the i community, plus an in-person tabletop Expo, and Virtual Expo, of leading solution providers. This conference will offer unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities for attendees to interact and share knowledge.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.