Some More Power Systems Stuff Swept Into The Dustbin

Timothy Prickett Morgan

With the Power10 machines starting to come out later this year, the Power9 machines in the field for three years or so depending on the make and model, and the Power8 machines looking long in the tooth (but still technically and economically viable), you have to expect that Big Blue will wind down the sale of more and more older features.

In announcement letter 923-035, IBM has done just that. Nothing too big, but we think you need to be made aware of it just the same. And as you might expect, IBM also put a plug into the announcement for its Global Asset Recovery Services (GARS) division, which takes old gear in trade when IBM does upgrade deals for Power Systems customers and recertifies the parts and remanufactures systems. So if you need some of the hardware features, you can always go to GARS and for a while at least they will probably have inventory.

On March 23, which means last week when the announcement was actually made, the RDX USB external docking station for removable disk cartridges, which attaches to a slew of Power Systems iron and which replaced quarter-inch cartridge tape drives as the backup device of choice for a lot of small and midrange IBM i shops, was removed. This is feature code #EU04 on these Power Systems machines. A bundle of SAS Institute’s Viya analytics software for Linux and its SAS Grid analytics software for AIX for Power Systems was also removed, and so was using older small form factor flash drives (387 GB, 775 GB, and 1.9 TB SFF-3 SSDs to be precise) as the load source on selected Power9 iron. There are obviously alternatives.

On April 29, the 7316-TF4 rack-mounted flat panel console kit for managing racks of Power Systems servers is getting the axe. This console, which includes virtual keyboard, mouse, and video (KVM, the other KVM that is not Kernel Virtual Machine and not part of the Red Hat stack) links into the servers, was part of a whole bunch of preconfigured systems, such as the Pure App and PurePower racks, the PureFlex Systems Express, the custom supercomputers at Oak Ridge and Lawrence Livermore national laboratories, the Power Cloud Integrated Solution, and the Balanced Warehouse Solution.

On June 30, some FDR InfiniBand cables and SAS cables are being mothballed, and so is the feature #EJ32 PCI-Express 3.0 crypto coprocessor. The following features are also getting the boot:

Feature #EN0A PCI-Express 3.0 16 Gb/sec 2-port Fibre Channel adapter

Feature #EN0B PCI-Express 3.0 16 Gb/sec 2-port Fibre Channel LP adapter

Feature #ESJ0 931 GB SAS 4k SSF-2 SSD for AIX/Linux

Feature #ESJ1 931 GB SAS 4k SSF-2 SSD for IBM i

Feature #ESJ2 1.86 TB SAS 4k SSF-2 SSD for AIX/Linux

Feature #ESJ3 1.86 TB SAS 4k SSF-2 SSD for IBM i

Feature #ESJ4 3.72 TB SAS 4k SSF-2 SSD for AIX/Linux

Feature #ESJ5 3.72 TB SAS 4k SSF-2 SSD for IBM i

Feature #ESJ6 7.45 TB SAS 4k SSF-2 SSD for AIX/Linux

Feature #ESJ7 7.45 TB SAS 4k SSF-2 SSD for IBM i

Feature #ESJ8 931 GB SAS 4k SSF-3 SSD for AIX/Linux

Feature #ESJ9 931 GB SAS 4k SSF-3 SSD for IBM i

Feature #ESJA 1.86 TB SAS 4k SSF-3 SSD for AIX/Linux

Feature #ESJB 1.86 TB SAS 4k SSF-3 SSD for IBM i

Feature #ESJC 3.72 TB SAS 4k SSF-3 SSD for AIX/Linux

Feature #ESJD 3.72 TB SAS 4k SSF-3 SSD for IBM i

Feature #ESJE 7.45 TB SAS 4k SSF-3 SSD for AIX/Linux

Feature #ESJF 7.45 TB SAS 4k SSF-3 SSD for IBM i

Load source specify codes for these drives is also being removed for new systems.

RELATED STORIES

More Vintage Power Systems Feature Withdrawals

More Vintage Power Systems Stuff Gets The Plug Pulled

IBM Pulls The Plug On First Pass Power9 Entry Machines

Power7 And Power7+ Will Truly Be Dead At The End Of 2020

The Power S812 Gets Yet Another Stay Of Execution

Tweaking Systems And Withdrawal Symptoms

More Withdrawals For Vintage Power Gear

More Power7 And Power8 Features To Bite The Rust

IBM Sunsets Big Iron Power8 Engines As Power9 Engines Loom

IBM Inks In End Of Support For Power6 And Power7 Iron

Sundry Withdrawals For Power7 And Power7+ Gear

Clearing The Decks Ahead Of The Power9 Launch

Say Sayonara To IBM i 7.1 Next Spring

Some Power Systems Tweaks And Sales Withdrawals

Sundry Power Systems Withdrawals, New I/O Tweaks