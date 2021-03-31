Four Hundred Monitor, March 31

Jenny Thomas

April has been called the “month of reawakening,” I would guess because Spring is finally here and the world is coming alive with warmer temperatures and blossoming flowers. April 2021, however, could be the greatest awakening of them all, as vaccines roll out across the world and more and more people attempt to back to a normal (whatever that is now) life. Whether you are easing back in or diving in headfirst, there is lots to look forward to in the months ahead. As we move ahead, be sure to check Monitor for all the latest news and opportunities coming available in the IBM i space.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(SDxCentral) IBM tries to keep it simple with hybrid cloud security services suite.

(Coindesk) IBM continues to move into corporate crypto, which alludes to broader change in the posture of corporates toward public blockchains.

(Seeking Alpha) Is it finally time to invest in IBM?

(ComputerWorld) The pandemic has suddenly made it possible to (virtually) attend shows that may not have been possible in normal times. Here’s a loo at what’s coming up in 2021.

(CIO) Covid changed a lot, including how many organizations do business. Here’s a look at some of the changes that you might want to stick around.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Seiden Group) If you missed last week’s Lunch & Learn with Alan Seiden and (frequent Guru contributor) Paul Tuohy, watch this recording to get their tips on PHP and ACS.

(ARCAD Software) Get the right and wrong approaches to Git on IBM i in this blog post.

(Zend) Learn how Zend Server helps with PHP resource monitoring on Windows, Linux, and IBM i.

(Precisely) Learn how to use location intelligence to inform business decisions in this blog post from Precisely, and then take this annual survey to share your IBM i security challenges and get alerts to results.

(IBM) Watch this webinar on-demand to attend this roundtable webinar discussion – 10 Surprising Insights On Used IT – with IDC, IBM, Skytap, Celerity, and ChannelWorks featuring IDC research on the used IT marketplace. Learn why organizations are increasingly turning to used IT, the most important criteria in selecting a used IT equipment provider and how used IT may help accelerate your sustainability initiatives, plus more research insights.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 29 – April 2 – Online Training – The ” ILE COBOL/400 for COBOL Programmers Workshop” from 400School.com is a live five-day hands-on lab-style workshop designed for students with some knowledge of COBOL who need to understand the extensions made for IBM’s version of ILE COBOL/400. A main focus is Database I/O and the way that COBOL/400 interacts with IBM i DDS to process externally described database files and internally defined files. Additional Focus is placed on screen display files used for COBOL/400 interactive programming, as it replaces the mainframe CICS programming model.

April 13 – Online Meeting – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, will have its free April meeting online at 6:30 p.m. CT. Space is limited, so register early to avoid disappointment. The April meeting will feature the presentation “Consume REST APIs from IBM i” by Ramraj Kasamsetty.

April 15 – Webinar – Learn how to secure the quality of your IBM i application with this webinar from ARCAD Software. Watch a demonstration on how specialized unit test automation can safeguard application quality and generate reusable test assets for both modular and monolithic code, and learn how to automate the IBM i unit testing process within a standard DevOps stack, including RDi, JUnit and Jenkins.

April 27-May 20 – Hands-On Workshops for IBM i Developers – Summit Hands-On Live! features your choice of eight interactive, 1-day workshops online with Paul Tuohy, Susan Ganter, Jon Paris, or Mike Pavlak. Cement new skills in SQL, RPG Procedures & Service Programs, RDi, Python, and building modern RPG applications. Each of the eight single-topic workshops includes in-person instruction, hands-on labs, a lab workbook, and access to an IBM i. Check the link above for full details.

May 3-5 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

May 24-27 – Columbus, Ohio, and Virtual – NAViGATE is COMMON’s new Hybrid event, completely reimagined content that focuses on quick tips-and-tricks, business cases, lessons learned, and innovative technologies and solutions – education that can immediately impact your job and organization that is entirely new content. NAViGATE will feature more than 250 short-format sessions presented by industry experts, peers, and solution providers from the i community, plus an in-person tabletop Expo, and Virtual Expo, of leading solution providers. This conference will offer unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities for attendees to interact and share knowledge.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.