Survive. Adapt. Thrive. Yes, that’s our tagline here in the IT Jungle. But it could also be the three best words to describe this last year since the beginning of the Great Pandemic. As parts of the U.S. and the world begin to re-open, much of the IT industry-related news is focusing on lessons learned and the changes organizations are their employees are making to keep everyone healthy and safe. The post-pandemic world is likely changed forever, with remote and in-person options becoming part of the norm. COMMON, for instance, is diving into this hybrid approach next month with its new NAViGATE conference, which will provide virtual and in-person options to attendees. Learn more in our Calendar below, and read on for the news of the week.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Forbes) Pandemic lesson 372: It’s imperative your organization is ready to address the loss of employees at any level.

(CIO) The rapidly changing conditions of the last year has taught IT leaders to encourage staff to continually acquire new skills and embrace new mindsets.

(TechChannel) IBM’s Chief Architect Steve Will talks about what’s next for our favorite platform.

(ComputerWorld) The world was forced to go mobile to stay connected, and the need isn’t slowing dow.

(Think Anthem) A video chat between IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Anthem’s senior vice president and chief digital officer on their new and the potential of blockchain and quantum computing in healthcare.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Precisely) Learn how to use location intelligence to inform business decisions in this blog post from Precisely, and then take this annual survey to share your IBM i security challenges and get alerts to results.

(GoAnywhere) This blog discusses the pros and cons of PHP versus GPG encryption.

(Manta Technologies) If you’re looking for IBM i training, Manta offers 130 courses and competency exams. Download 200-page catalog and take sample sessions.

(Midland Information Systems) This 10-minute video explains the public cloud.

(IBM) Watch this webinar on-demand to attend this roundtable webinar discussion – 10 Surprising Insights On Used IT – with IDC, IBM, Skytap, Celerity, and ChannelWorks featuring IDC research on the used IT marketplace. Learn why organizations are increasingly turning to used IT, the most important criteria in selecting a used IT equipment provider and how used IT may help accelerate your sustainability initiatives, plus more research insights.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 13 – Online Meeting – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, will have its free April meeting online at 6:30 p.m. CT. Space is limited, so register early to avoid disappointment. The April meeting will feature the presentation “Consume REST APIs from IBM i” by Ramraj Kasamsetty.

April 14 – Webinar – During this one-hour session, HelpSystems and LaserVault experts will discuss the merits of virtual tape and demonstrate how VTL technology can replace traditional tape backups.

April 15 – Webinar – Learn how to secure the quality of your IBM i application with this webinar from ARCAD Software. Watch a demonstration on how specialized unit test automation can safeguard application quality and generate reusable test assets for both modular and monolithic code, and learn how to automate the IBM i unit testing process within a standard DevOps stack, including RDi, JUnit and Jenkins.

Now-May 20 – Hands-On Workshops for IBM i Developers – Summit Hands-On Live! features your choice of eight interactive, 1-day workshops online with Paul Tuohy, Susan Ganter, Jon Paris, or Mike Pavlak. Cement new skills in SQL, RPG Procedures & Service Programs, RDi, Python, and building modern RPG applications. Each of the eight single-topic workshops includes in-person instruction, hands-on labs, a lab workbook, and access to an IBM i. Check the link above for full details.

April 28 – Webinar – This session from IBM will discuss what application modernization is and the techniques that are available to help enterprises transform their IBM i applications to take advantage of these new technologies.

May 3-5 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

May 24-27 – Columbus, Ohio, and Virtual – NAViGATE is COMMON’s new Hybrid event, completely reimagined content that focuses on quick tips-and-tricks, business cases, lessons learned, and innovative technologies and solutions – education that can immediately impact your job and organization that is entirely new content. NAViGATE will feature more than 250 short-format sessions presented by industry experts, peers, and solution providers from the i community, plus an in-person tabletop Expo, and Virtual Expo, of leading solution providers. This conference will offer unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities for attendees to interact and share knowledge.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.