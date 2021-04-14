Four Hundred Monitor, April 14

Jenny Thomas

When news is breaking around the IBM i, you know the first place to get the intel is here at IT Jungle. This week our own Alex Woodie gave us a sneak peek on the latest round of Spring Technology Refreshes from IBM, a day before the announcements rolled out. And while details are still rolling out, Alex learned “With IBM i 7.4 TR4 and 7.3 TR10, IBM is focusing its efforts on extending automation across various components of the operating system, including the database, security, and high availability.” You can find more details about the TRs in today’s issue, and read Alex’s breaking news in the Top Story below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) A preview of the latest round of TRs for the current versions of the IBM i operating systems.

(Yahoo!Finance) After a decade of declines, will IBM be able to hang with the big guys of cloud computing?

(CNN Business) So IBM’s NewCo has a new name . . . and we’ll let you be the judge.

(CRN) Now that NewCo has got a new name, here’s 5 things to know about the business.

(Gartner) Worldwide IT spending is forecasted to reach $4 trillion in 2021.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Precisely) Your opinions are needed take this annual survey to share your IBM i security challenges and get alerts to results.

(Seiden Group) IBM’s Support page recommends Seiden Group support for PHP on IBM i.

(Tech Channel) Charlie Guarino talks with Jesse Gorzinski, business architect of open source on IBM i, about Apache Camel, the lifecycle of an open-source system, and getting started in the open-source community.

(ARCAD Software) This blog can help you “Git” DevOps going on your IBM i.

(IBM) Watch this webinar on-demand to attend this roundtable webinar discussion – 10 Surprising Insights On Used IT – with IDC, IBM, Skytap, Celerity, and ChannelWorks featuring IDC research on the used IT marketplace. Learn why organizations are increasingly turning to used IT, the most important criteria in selecting a used IT equipment provider and how used IT may help accelerate your sustainability initiatives, plus more research insights.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 14 – Webinar – During this one-hour session, HelpSystems and LaserVault experts will discuss the merits of virtual tape and demonstrate how VTL technology can replace traditional tape backups.

April 15 – Webinar – Learn how to secure the quality of your IBM i application with this webinar from ARCAD Software. Watch a demonstration on how specialized unit test automation can safeguard application quality and generate reusable test assets for both modular and monolithic code, and learn how to automate the IBM i unit testing process within a standard DevOps stack, including RDi, JUnit and Jenkins.

April 27– Live Online – Susan Gantner and Jon Paris meet with you online for RDi Quick Start, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

April 28 – Webinar – Are you planning for IBM i modernization to end your reliance on green screen, aging and limited staff and to increase development speed by 10X? Register for Profound Logic’s our upcoming webinar: “IBM i Modernization Risks and How to Avoid Them.” For registering, you’ll receive Profound’s whitepaper “Making a Business Case for IBM i Modernization.”

April 29 – Live Online – Paul Tuohy meets with you online for SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 4 – Live Online – Paul Tuohy meets with you online for Intermediate SQL for RPG Developers, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 6 – Live Online – Susan Gantner and Jon Paris meet with you online for RPG Procedures & Service Programs, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 8 – Live Online – Mike Pavlak meets with you online for Python for RPGers, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 13 – Live Online – Susan Gantner and Jon Paris meet with you online for RDi Beyond the Basics, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 18 & May 20 – Live Online – In Build a Modern RPG Application!, Paul Tuohy meets with you online to take you through the design and implementation of a modern RPG application, from soup to nuts. Don’t miss this interactive 2-day workshop featuring hands-on labs!

April 28 – Webinar – This session from IBM will discuss what application modernization is and the techniques that are available to help enterprises transform their IBM i applications to take advantage of these new technologies.

May 3-5 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

May 24-27 – Columbus, Ohio, and Virtual – NAViGATE is COMMON’s new Hybrid event, completely reimagined content that focuses on quick tips-and-tricks, business cases, lessons learned, and innovative technologies and solutions – education that can immediately impact your job and organization that is entirely new content. NAViGATE will feature more than 250 short-format sessions presented by industry experts, peers, and solution providers from the i community, plus an in-person tabletop Expo, and Virtual Expo, of leading solution providers. This conference will offer unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities for attendees to interact and share knowledge.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.