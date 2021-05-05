Four Hundred Monitor, May 5

Jenny Thomas

One of our favorite readers emailed recently to share the results of his Google alerts. He is on the lookout for mentions of the “IBM i” and we wanted to let us know it would be a pretty short list some days if it weren’t for IT Jungle. A compliment for sure because we are quite proud of the work we do here to keep you informed about our little ecosystem, but also a little sad since we would also like to see more voices talking about this robust and vibrant platform. For Monitor, we also have trouble finding other sources for IBM i content, but do our best to bring you the most relevant, and interesting, news of the week from outside of the Jungle.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Seeking Alpha) IBM exceeded analyst expectations for earnings and revenue when it reported results last month.

(Forbes) The IBM Z is fast becoming a backbone of the hybrid cloud.

(Yahoo! Finance) A look at how is IBM pacing when compared to its peers so far in 2021.

(DataQuest) IBM makes another acquisition as part of its plan for AI and the hybrid cloud.

(HT Tech) Gamer Alert! Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with IBM to use AI to find the best Overwatch players in the world.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Precisely) Have you filled out this annual survey to share your IBM i security challenges? Participants will help our community and get alerts to results.

(iTech Solutions) A blog post on how to change your IBM business partner. Yes, you can do that.

(COMMON) Early bird registration is about to end for NAViGATE, an IBM i educational event that will feature more than 250 sessions presented by industry expert speakers presenting live and will feature both an in-person Expo and Virtual Expo.

(Zend) Download the free white paper “Modernization and IBM i,” to read about how IBM i and Db2 users can make use of open source software and other technologies to deliver services that people can access anytime, anywhere — and with any device — by adopting proven strategies for application modernization, data modernization, and platform modernization.

(IBM) Watch this webinar on-demand to attend this roundtable webinar discussion – 10 Surprising Insights On Used IT – with IDC, IBM, Skytap, Celerity, and ChannelWorks featuring IDC research on the used IT marketplace. Learn why organizations are increasingly turning to used IT, the most important criteria in selecting a used IT equipment provider and how used IT may help accelerate your sustainability initiatives, plus more research insights.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

May 6 – Live Online – Susan Gantner and Jon Paris meet with you online for RPG Procedures & Service Programs, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 8 – Live Online – Mike Pavlak meets with you online for Python for RPGers, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 11 – Online Event – IBM’s Think 2021 aims to show attendees how to navigate change through transformation, automation and modernization. Learn about the future of hybrid cloud and AI and meet others who are using technology to make a difference.

May 13 – Live Online – Susan Gantner and Jon Paris meet with you online for RDi Beyond the Basics, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 18 & May 20 – Live Online – In Build a Modern RPG Application!, Paul Tuohy meets with you online to take you through the design and implementation of a modern RPG application, from soup to nuts. Don’t miss this interactive 2-day workshop featuring hands-on labs!

April 28 – Webinar – This session from IBM will discuss what application modernization is and the techniques that are available to help enterprises transform their IBM i applications to take advantage of these new technologies.

May 3-5 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

May 24-27 – Columbus, Ohio, and Virtual – NAViGATE is COMMON’s new Hybrid event, completely reimagined content that focuses on quick tips-and-tricks, business cases, lessons learned, and innovative technologies and solutions – education that can immediately impact your job and organization that is entirely new content. NAViGATE will feature more than 250 short-format sessions presented by industry experts, peers, and solution providers from the i community, plus an in-person tabletop Expo, and Virtual Expo, of leading solution providers. This conference will offer unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities for attendees to interact and share knowledge.

June 8 – Online Event – Join the Central Texas IBM i User Group for a free online presentation by Simon Hutchinson giving examples of how to use SQL’s three-part name. 6:30 p.m. CT.

June 15-17 – Online Event – Trust ’21 is Precisely’s annual Data Integrity Summit that features keynotes and breakouts designed to help data leaders from across industries learn how to build a foundation of trusted data on which to build their digital futures.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.