Four Hundred Monitor, May 17

Jenny Thomas

Here in southern California, where a couple of the IT Jungle crew reside, we are in the throes of May Gray, soon to be followed by the equally depressing June Gloom. It’s our own weird little season between Spring and Summer marked by overcast mornings followed by a peek of sunshine if you’re far enough from the coast. The current news cycle is reminiscent of the May Gray/June Gloom with a mix of ho-hum but a glimmer of what we have to look forward to. Read on for the latest industry and related news, and don’t forget to check out the Calendar for upcoming events.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) Our fearless leader chats with the general manager of IBM’s Cognitive Systems division and gets some insight on the Power Systems business and how it fits into the new and evolving IBM and the rapidly changing IT sector.

(CNN Business) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna talks cybersecurity in light of the U.S. Colonial Pipeline hack.

(The Guardian) Toilet paper, gas, and now computer chips?

(Forbes) A recap of IBM’s Think 2021.

(Yahoo!News) IBM’s isn’t making any firm plans for how employees will do their jobs in the coming months.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Precisely) Have you filled out this annual survey to share your IBM i security challenges? Participants will help our community and get alerts to results.

(IBM) This on-demand session from IBM will discuss what application modernization is and the techniques that are available to help enterprises transform their IBM i applications to take advantage of these new technologies.

(COMMON) It’s time to complete your registration for NAViGATE, an IBM i educational event that will feature more than 250 sessions presented by industry expert speakers presenting live and will feature both an in-person Expo and Virtual Expo.

(Seiden Group) A short tutorial on how to accomplish common integrations using Node.js and ODBC.

(IBM) Watch this webinar on-demand to attend this roundtable webinar discussion – 10 Surprising Insights On Used IT – with IDC, IBM, Skytap, Celerity, and ChannelWorks featuring IDC research on the used IT marketplace. Learn why organizations are increasingly turning to used IT, the most important criteria in selecting a used IT equipment provider and how used IT may help accelerate your sustainability initiatives, plus more research insights.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

May 18 & May 20 – Live Online – In Build a Modern RPG Application!, Paul Tuohy meets with you online to take you through the design and implementation of a modern RPG application, from soup to nuts. Don’t miss this interactive 2-day workshop featuring hands-on labs!

May 20 – Webinar – This session from Precisely will teach you how to protect your organization from increasing security threats by understanding and controlling all the points of access to your IBM i systems.

May 24-27 – Columbus, Ohio, and Virtual – NAViGATE is COMMON’s new Hybrid event, completely reimagined content that focuses on quick tips-and-tricks, business cases, lessons learned, and innovative technologies and solutions – education that can immediately impact your job and organization that is entirely new content. NAViGATE will feature more than 250 short-format sessions presented by industry experts, peers, and solution providers from the i community, plus an in-person tabletop Expo, and Virtual Expo, of leading solution providers. This conference will offer unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities for attendees to interact and share knowledge.

June 8 – Online Event – Join the Central Texas IBM i User Group for a free online presentation by Simon Hutchinson giving examples of how to use SQL’s three-part name. 6:30 p.m. CT.

June 8 – Online Event – Simon Hutchinson joins Charlie Guarino for this month’s iChime in a discussion titled “My five favorite SQL services (in action)” starting at 2 p.m. EST.

June 15-17 – Online Event – Trust ’21 is Precisely’s annual Data Integrity Summit that features keynotes and breakouts designed to help data leaders from across industries learn how to build a foundation of trusted data on which to build their digital futures.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.