Get Virtually Packed For Common Europe Power Summer Camp

Timothy Prickett Morgan

The world is still not in the swing of things when it comes to business travel, trade shows, and conferences, and in many ways that is a good thing because events that were not physically accessible to many of us are now virtually accessible. Provided that you can deal with some time zone changes from time to time.

Such is the case with Common Europe’s Power Summer Camp 2021 Virtual Edition, which is running live on the Internet June 14, 15, and 17. No, that is not a typo, the event is skipping a day on June 16, perhaps to give everybody a break to get caught up. As you might expect from a Power Systems user group meeting, this one is jam-packed with topics relating to the IBM i, AIX, and Linux operating systems as implemented on Power hardware as well as for that Power hardware itself and system management and virtualization layers that ride atop the hardware.

You can check out the full agenda for the Power Summer Camp 2021 event at this link. Sessions run on June 14 and 15, and there are sometimes sessions running concurrently so you can see everything live. (We presume all of the sessions will be archived and made available as a replay in some fashion.) Attending the conference has no charge; all you have to do is register, which you can do at this other link.

On June 17, after you had a day to let you mind wander a bit, come a series of Power Talks, which are akin to the now world-famous TED talks but in this case done by luminaries from the Power Systems world. There is a pretty heavy slant on the IBM i platform here, as you might expect, given the origins of Common Europe, but there is increasing representation for the AIX and Linux platforms. There are 11 Power Talks (usually running in pairs so you can only see a maximum of six of these talks, plus a group Champions Talk with some of the folks who have been designated IBM Champions by Big Blue that happens in the middle of the day and the closing jamboree Ask The Experts session that will be moderated by myself and includes:

Alison Butterill, worldwide IBM i Offering Manager

Steve Will, chief architect for IBM i

Petra Buehrer, global sales leader driving Power Systems AIX and IBM i sales at IBM

Jesse Gorzinski, business architect at IBM

Scott Forstie, Db2 for i business architect at IBM

Brandon Pederson, IBM i and Power Systems scale-out product marketing manager at IBM

Koen Decorte, CEO at IBM business partner CD Invest

Birgitta Hauser, database and software architect for IBM business partners Fresche Solutions and Michael Raber Consulting

Charles Guarino, CEO at IBM business partner Central Park Data Systems

Niels Liisberg, CTO at IBM business partner System & Method A/S

Carol Woodbury, president, CTO, Co-Founder of IBM business partner DXR Security

We all certainly hope you will have time to attend and to make this more interesting for everyone.