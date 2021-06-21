Get A Move On To Learn More About Moving To Git Source Control On IBM i

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Time is running out if you want to hear about how you can move to modern DevOps technologies and merge them with your IBM i platform, bridging the gap between new and legacy. (We don’t use the word old around these parts.)

On June 24, ARCAD Software will be highlighting the how BWI Companies, which is based in Nash, Texas, has adopted Git source control on the IBM i platform, bridging the transaction processing systems behind its lawn, garden, animal health, agriculture, landscape, and pest management products distribution business. BWI was founded in 1958 by Bob and Betty Bunch as a seed retailer based in Texarkana, Texas, and in 1972 started wholesale operations that now span 18 locations in the American Midwest, South, and whatever you consider Texas. (Its own country?)

BWI will be telling its story about how it has moved to Git on IBM i, with Simone Culp, senior software engineer and data analyst at the company, being joined by Ray Bernardi, senior solution architect at ARCAD, who has been involved in AS/400 and IBM i application development for three decades. At BWI, the IBM i team was getting close to retirement age, so new tools had to be brought to bear to attract new talent – a story that we hear again and again in the IBM i community. BWI made the jump from a monolithic system using an in-house software change management system to a modern DevOps stack based on Git, Jira, and a collection of ARCAD tools.

So sign up at this link to hear the BWI story and learn from the experience of others.