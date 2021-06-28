Adding Depth To Your IBM i Security Bench

Bill Hammond

Carol Woodbury of DXR Security is fond of saying that the IBM i platform is “securable” but not necessarily always secure, and the difference between the two is what people do and don’t do to actually use security tools. But there is more to security than the IBM i operating system and its system software.

As Woodbury will explain in a webcast being hosted on June 30, the most effective approach to cybersecurity is having multiple layers of defense mechanisms deployed to protect your systems. This is commonly referred to as “Defense in Depth.”

Because your IBM i platform holds data that is vital to your business, implementing multiple IBM i technologies that will help prevent or detect an accidental error or malicious behavior is essential.

So watch our webcast, where Woodbury will discuss three of the current real-world issues facing organizations today and how layering multiple security technologies can protect your data and avoid business disruptions.

Register to hear about:

The benefits of implementing defense in depth.

Determining the value and risk level of your data.

Developing a plan to implement as many layers as needed to appropriately reduce risk.

The webcast will go live on Wednesday, June 30 at noon Eastern. You can register at this link. We hope that you will.

Bill Hammond is product marketing director at Precisely. Bill has over 25 years of product marketing and product management experience with enterprise software products. He has been responsible for the messaging, positioning and launching of products in a broad range of disciplines from business intelligence to eDiscovery to storage management. At Precisely, Bill covers the IBM infrastructure products which includes the Assure product family for IBM i and the Syncsort family of IBM mainframe solutions.

