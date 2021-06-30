Four Hundred Monitor, June 30

Jenny Thomas

Before the IT Jungle gang heads out for a much-needed break over the Fourth of July week, we take a quick look at what’s been happening around the IBM i ecosystem and the bigger computing world. And while clouds are clearing as we head into the heat of summer, the cloud continues to dominate headlines across the board. As we look ahead to the Fall, we are seeing more training opportunities coming up – live and virtual – so be sure to check the Calendar listings below. In particular, don’t miss out on the final RPG & DB2 Summit, which is happening in October. You can learn more about it in our Top Story below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) Alex Woodie gets the details on the last hurrah of the RPG & DB2 Summit.

(CRN) A listing of 10 cloud security tools.

(Forbes) A look into the future of cloud storage.

(TechRepublic) The age of quantum computing is upon us.

(ZDNet) IBM bets two more big fish as it looks to build its 5G and edge networks.

(Gartner) A bold prediction for where technology products and services will be built in just a few years.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Comarch) Get the book on Power and learn about the myths and facts on IBM Power Systems and Comarch PowerCloud in this free e-book.

(Zend) Should you be orchestrating your PHP applications? This blog has some tips.

(LANSA) This blog takes a look at how to quickly modernize IBM i apps.

(ARCAD Software) This video explains why an IBM i shop should use Git and GitLab.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

June 30 – Webinar – Because your IBM i holds data that is vital to your business, implementing multiple IBM i technologies that will help prevent or detect an accidental error or malicious behavior is essential. Register for this Precisely webcast where Carol Woodbury of DXR Security will discuss three of the current real-world issues facing organizations today and how layering multiple security technologies can protect your data and avoid business disruptions.

July 13 – Webinar – For those committed to exceptional customer experience, there is one key question: How do you maintain that personal sense of security whilst leveraging the convenience of digital tools? This interactive webinar, presented by Precisely and with exclusive insight from Direct Line, will provide an answer to this and other questions.

July 15-17 – Virtual Event – Join the IBM i community at OCEAN TechCon21 for both live virtual presentations and on-demand sessions and get open source, programming, and systems management training. Learn valuable insights into the latest technologies from IBM i thought leaders during the interactive experts panel.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.