IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 23, Number 31

Doug Bidwell

In this edition of the IBM i PTF Guide, we want to remind you once again that when you go to Fix Central at IBM to download PTFs to patch your IBM i operating systems and related systems software, you must use an encrypted variant of FTP to do so – that’s FTPS or SFTP, depending – as of July 10. If you follow all of the links starting with the Fix Central homepage, you will eventually get to this link right here, which tells you how to configure SFTP on your machine. We interpret this to mean that secure FTP is necessary in order to download directly to your IBM i system.

That was the plan. As it turns out, IBM didn’t get SFTP running for IBM i PTFs until July 17, and all orders submitted before that date have been removed, and now we have come to find out that support for SFTP will be available before the end of July. If you want to find out more about what SFTP and FTPS are, you can go to this link to learn more.

Also, for IBM i shops in the United States and Canada, Big Blue has launched a new IBM Support site at https://ibm.com/mysupport and is deprecating the existing Service Request tool. Here are the key differences between the Service Request tool and the IBM Support site:

In each case, using the IBM Support site will require the following information:

Product

Product serial number

Machine type

Model number

Location of the asset

And finally, there are yet more recommended fixes, following up from those from last week, for IBM i 7.2 NetServer, which you can see at this link.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level:

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs

Java

WebSphere App Server V8.5

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/V9.2.0

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs

Java

WebSphere App Server V8.5

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/V9.2.0

PTF Groups 7.2:

HIPERs

Java

WebSphere App Server V8.5

PTF Groups 7.1:

HIPERs

Java

New (or Updated) Links for this week:

NetServer: IBM i Netserver

NetServer: NetServer Disabled User ID List Clarified

NetServer: Manage IBM i NetServer without Navigator – GO NETS

SFTP: Secure FTP downloads for IBM i PTFs

System: V7R4 Memo to Users

System: V7R3 Memo to Users

System: V7R2 Memo to Users

System: V7R1 Memo to Users

ACS: Launching Files Fails After Windows 10 Updates

New TAB , MGtools: Moved all mgtools entries from links tab to this new tab

, MGtools: Moved all mgtools entries from links tab to this new tab QMGTOOLS: Run AA Macros, 683515

QMGTOOLS: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS, 684977

QMGTOOLS: Must Gather Data Collector User’s Guide, 683617

MustGather:Instructions for Sending Data to IBM i Support, 644037

QMGTOOLS: Communications Menu, 645363

QMGTOOLS: SFTP Command, 687803

QMGTOOLS: How to check and update QMGTOOLS, 645929

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (07/31/21). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 07/08/21 SI76699 SE75877 SI76774 (Read the defect cover letter!) SI76691 SI76672 SI76564 7.3 05/17/21 SI75148 SE75638 SI76297 (Read the defect cover letter!) 7.2 05/05/21 MF68556 MA49031 MFxxxxx (when available) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31

July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30

July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29

July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28

July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27

June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26

June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25

June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22

May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21

May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20

May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19

May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18

April 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 17

April 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 16

April 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 15

April 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 14

March 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 13

March 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 12

March 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 11

March 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 10

February 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 9

February 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 8

February 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 7

February 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 6

January 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 5

January 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 4

January 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 3

January 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 2

January 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 1

December 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 52

December 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 51

December 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 50

December 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 49

November 28, 2020: Volume 22, Number 48

November 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 47

November 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 46

November 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 45

October 31, 2020: Volume 22, Number 44

October 24, 2020: Volume 22, Number 43

October 17, 2020: Volume 22, Number 42

October 10, 2020: Volume 22, Number 41

October 3, 2020: Volume 22, Number 40

September 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 39

September 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 38

September 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 37

September 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 36

August 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 35

August 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 34

August 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 33

August 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 32

August 1, 2020: Volume 22, Number 31

July 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 30

July 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 29

July 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 28

July 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 27

June 27, 2020: Volume 22, Number 26

June 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 25

June 13, 2020: Volume 22, Number 24

June 6, 2020: Volume 22, Number 23

May 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 22

May 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 21

May 16, 2020: Volume 22, Number 20

May 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 19

May 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 18

April 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 17

April 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 16

April 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 15

April 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 14

March 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 13

March 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 12

March 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 11

March 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 10

February 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 9

February 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 8

February 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 7

February 8, 2020: Volume 22, Number 6

February 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 5

January 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 4

January 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 3

January 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 2

January 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 1

December 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 52

December 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 51

December 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 50

December 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 49

November 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 48

November 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 47

November 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 46

November 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 45

November 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 44

October 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 43

October 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 42

October 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 41

October 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 40

September 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 39

September 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 38

September 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 37

September 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 36

August 31, 2019: Volume 21, Number 35

August 24, 2019: Volume 21, Number 34

August 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 33

August 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 32

August 3, 2019: Volume 21, Number 31

July 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 30

July 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 29

July 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 28

June 29, 2019: Volume 21, Number 26