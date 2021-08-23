Reliability: And Added Value Of IBM Certified Pre-Owned

Timothy Prickett Morgan

There are many different kinds of reliability that are important in IT infrastructure. There is the obvious one that has to do with the literal quality of the hardware engineering, testing, and manufacturing processes as well as the quality of the systems software that runs atop servers or storage.

But the other kinds of reliability that are equally important is knowing that the manufacturer is standing behind the equipment, supporting it whether it is new or certified pre-owned, in the event that something goes wrong. And as Murphy’s Law tells us and as all system administrators know full well, something will go wrong. And of course, yet another kind of reliability has to do with being able to supply the gear in the first place. Having a wide and deep catalog into the future is just as important as having a whole system or an individual component that is needed today because customer needs change and systems evolve and grow.

It is with this in mind that we sat down with George Good, director of Global Asset Recovery Services Americas at IBM, to have an in-depth interview about the market for second hand and certified pre-owned Power Systems and storage gear in general and during the era of the coronavirus in particular. The supply chains of the world are in a jumbled state right now, as we all know, thanks to the disruptions in manufacturing and transportation due to the global pandemic, and customers who need components or systems right now would do well to think about contacting Global Asset Recovery Services to see what it in the barn and what kind of compelling pricing certified pre-owned gear can offer.

Good used to run the certified pre-owned business in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region and has just moved back to the United States to take over the IBM CPO operations in the North America and South America. So he has a very broad view of what is going on in the market and how it has changed over time and geography. We hope you enjoy the chat we had, and all you have to do is click on the video above and you can learn a thing or two.

This content was sponsored by IBM.

