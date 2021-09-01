Four Hundred Monitor, September 1

Jenny Thomas

The pages of the calendar keep turning as we grind our way through this year and slip into September. As we head into the homestretch of 2021, the news cycle seems to be picking up and we have the fall conference season to look forward to, and while many events remain virtual, it’s still a great way to link up with colleagues and keep up with the latest around the industry. We’re also seeing things look up for IBM, as you’ll note in some of our Top Stories below, with the exception of some trouble in Texas. Read on to get the scoop.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Seeking Alpha) Things are looking up for Big Blue, but nothing happens overnight.

(Infosecurity) Hospitals around the U.S. have been heavily targeted by cyber attacks in 2021. If only there was a vaccine for ransomware…

(Forbes) A positive look at IBM stock trends.

(Data Centre Dynamics) An opinion piece about where IBM i applications are going.

(The Texan) The Texas Department of Transportation terminated a tollway operation contract with IBM, after continued challenges with its newly implemented system for toll transactions.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON) Early bird pricing for POWERUp ends the Friday, September 3. COMMON’s first hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access.

(Seiden Group) The blog explains how to install Python 3.9 side-by-side with #Python 3.6, or any two versions of an #IBMiOSS package.

(ARCAD Software) Let go of the past and embrace DevOps with this blog post.

(TechChannel) This blog offers some tips if you’re looking to hire at your IBM i company.

(FormaServe) A quick “how to” video on how to use ODBC.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 12 – Webinar – NGS Software invites you and your IBM i team to a free refresher course on the built-in job scheduling features of IBM i and the IBM Advanced Job Scheduler.

September 15 – Webinar – This presentation from Illumio help you see your security risks and show some simple steps you can take to stop ransomware.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 5 – Webinar – Register for PTC’s live webcast to learn more about the new Implementer v12.5 release and how this premier software configuration management and deployment solution for IBM i offers a variety of improvements to ease the stress of critical change management and development processes. Topics include: security and cyber attacks; open source and closed source; third-party Java libraries; Tomcat server; RDi plugin open-source jar files

October 12 – Online event – Join the Central Texas IBM i User Group for a free online presentation by Andy Youens. Andy will show how easy it is to get into Open Source on the IBM i, from getting packages installed and using them. We will also look at some to the tools we need to make our open-source journey more enjoyable. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.