Bringing The Benefits Of Low Code Into The IBM i

Eugene King

Waves of fashion happen in the IT industry just like that do with clothing, and history often repeats itself in unusual ways but with interesting twists and turns with each new phase. So, it is with application programming, where languages come into fashion and sometimes fall out of favor as they reach the limits of their usefulness, and very old ideas are gussied up with a new set of buzzwords and old techniques applied to new languages or frameworks.

The new low-code movement is just such a repetition in the fabric of history. And so, some history is in order. In the beginning, computers were programmed with very specific machine code that was tied to particular processor architecture, and eventually, hardware was abstracted a bit so that second-generation assembler code was somewhat portable across architectures. With third-generation programming languages or 3GLs, such as BASIC, COBOL, Fortran, C, C++, C#, Pascal, and even RPG by some definitions, the levels of abstraction in the programming language were increased, which made the code even more portable across architectures and also made application development accessible to a wider range of programmers.

With the proliferation of the web and its quick adoption by consumers during the mid-90s, the paradigm changed rapidly. The web instantaneously expanded the information technologies use cases. As the up-and-coming web technologies stacks continued to evolve in sophistication, it was clear that adequate tooling for developers was required to face a new era. Web development requires working with many interrelated programming languages to achieve what they could have accomplished with only one programming language in a traditional 3GL application development environment in half its time.

The new low-code programming tools, propelled with the maturity of web technologies, have sprung up in the last years, as a response to the ever-growing complexity of nowadays development. With low-code, you can create the applications and plug them together, but you can do some coding in a specific language. This is all well and good so long as you can make the applications you need with the functionality that is available within the low-code tool. If you need to do a certain thing and the functionality is not there, then programmers have to leave the low-code tool environment and start coding in a more traditional 3GL like JavaScript, HTML5, JSON, and so forth for Web applications. Other languages such as Java, RPG, or COBOL if you are talking about more traditional, back office, mission-critical applications that generally have a heritage that predates the Web.

The hybrid low-code approach that the LANSA toolset uses does as well, and many of the ideas that are being rediscovered in low code tools we have been doing for decades – and frankly, we do them in a better way that matches how real programmers create real-world applications. We represent the best of both worlds – low-code development and traditional development, and you can create your applications quickly within LANSA and if you do need to create functionality using other lower-level languages, you do it within the LANSA environment, not outside of it. This is a very important distinction.

Right out of the box, all you need to learn is Visual LANSA, and you don’t have to do any of the lower-level plumbing. That is handled by the tool itself. And you don’t have to think about client-side and server-side aspects of the applications, either. That is handled by LANSA, too. You get a library or reusable parts, and you drag and drop them onto forms. And because everything is centralized in a repository, it makes maintenance a whole lot easier. Change it once, it changes everywhere all at once where it is supposed to. Roughly speaking, the maintenance load can drop by 90 percent in a lot of cases – which is a huge benefit and more than offsets the challenge of learning a new tool and a declarative programming language.

The repository approach to application development was first started by LANSA in 1986 with some groundbreaking work that the company did with Colgate-Palmolive in Australia. The company was looking at how it could speed up development as well as reduce the ongoing maintenance of its applications. The key innovation that was made at the time was that anything at the company that was repeated – validation rules, a method or routine, snippets of code, whatever – was defined in the repository and the repository was searchable. The net result is that if someone wanted to, say, change the size of a field in an application, with a single click of a mouse they could know how everything in the application stack was going to be affected and within seconds have an impact.

We have been at this a long time, and that is why we espouse the hybrid low code method, which allows mixing of the low code templating and traditional algorithmic programming as needed. While you can grab a low code tool and use its templates to create an application, and do so very quickly in many cases. Which is great. But how do you maintain and extend that low code application going forward if you had to punch outside of it to use JavaScript or HTML5 or some other language to extend that application in some fashion that was not supported inside the low code environment? How are you going to keep track of what is inside and what is outside of that low-code environment, and where the exceptions are?

With the hybrid low-code environment embodied by LANSA – and tested out in the real world by thousands of companies and tens of thousands of programmers every day around the globe – everything is kept in one place, you make the changes as you need to, and you don’t have to care that underneath it all LANSA is generating fast-execution C, C++, or ILE RPG on the server-side on the IBM i platform. In fact, you don’t get access to that lower-level code at all because that is our job to handle that, to make sure everything is being done efficiently based on the platforms where the code is going to run. All that you really care about is that LANSA handles all of that and you don’t have to. You make changes to the application, push them live, and move on to the next problem.

Eventually, we think, the emerging low-code tools will have to mimic what we do or be relegated to a relatively unsophisticated pool of application developers who create a relatively unsophisticated set of applications. In the meantime, LANSA already does this hybrid low-code thing right, and it does right next to your applications in your IBM i server.

It’s something to think about.

Eugene King is a technical consultant at LANSA, where he has worked for the past 24 years.

This content is sponsored by LANSA.

