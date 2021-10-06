Four Hundred Monitor, October 6

Jenny Thomas

October is a busy time for our IBM i ecosystem, with COMMON’s POWERUp conference wrapping up this week, and the final RPG & DB2 Summit coming up later this month, which you can find more details about in the Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings section. Of course, conference season has changed in the 18 months or so, but there are still opportunities to be had for online learning, although we look forward to the day when we can get back on the ground with all of you. Until then, read on for the news of the week.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(The Motley Fool) Kyndryl will officially be its own entity by the end of the year. Here’s what you should know if you are considering investing IBM’s managed infrastructure services spin off.

(Manufacturing Business Technology) IBM settles lawsuit that claims pay bias against female project managers.

(Forbes) Despite flat growth, we could see IBM’s stock trend up as the year winds down.

(BBC) A British firm says it has made one of the world’s smallest quantum computers.

(CIO) A recent survey reveals CIO spending priorities for 2022.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Seiden Group) This blog post is for IBM i users who are setting up an open source environment on using ACS and need help with the “bootstrapped” error.

(LANSA) Why migrate when you can modernize? This white paper answers the question.

(HelpSystems) Less than two weeks left to participate in the annual IBM i Marketplace Survey. Let them know how you will use IBM i in 2022 before October 15.

(RPG & DB2 Summit) Programmers will be interested in watching “Top 10 Skills for Today’s RPGers” to see if their skills match up.

(Profound Logic) This article offers tips on API security best practices.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 12 – Online Event – Join the Central Texas IBM i User Group for a free online presentation by Andy Youens. Andy will show how easy it is to get into Open Source on the IBM i, from getting packages installed and using them. We will also look at some to the tools we need to make our open-source journey more enjoyable. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.

October 13 – Webinar – “Get Started with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) on IBM i” is a live webinar from LANSA that will help you: discover the potential benefits of using RPA to handle high-volume, repeated tasks that previously required humans to perform; learn how RPA can strip away all the tedious 5250 navigation screens while your users work with your existing applications; and demonstrate how you can build brand new UI screens that leverage RPA to do all the back-end processing, whether it’s a single transaction in one program or several transactions across multiple programs.

October 13 – Webinar – Steve Will’s Keynote address for the RPG & DB2 Summit, Next Gen IBM i Apps, will be freely open to the IBM i community. The Chief Architect for IBM i will use this platform to detail what “IBM i Next Gen Applications” look like, shining headlights on the road ahead for software development. His briefing will help IBM i teams envision future business needs so they can identify key skills they will need to implement those initiatives.

October 13 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Join the Wisconsin Midrange Professional Association (WMCPA) for the October dinner meeting featuring in-person speaker Vern Hamberg.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.