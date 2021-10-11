We Need You To Take The 2022 IBM i Marketplace Survey

Timothy Prickett Morgan

It is hard to believe that it is actually 2021, and it is even harder to believe that we are in the final weeks of the 2022 IBM i Marketplace Survey. This is the eighth annual survey, which takes the pulse of the IBM i community and gives us some insight into what you all are up to.

As you well know, the community has to express its needs if it ever hopes to steer IBM’s behavior as well as that of big third-party hardware, software, and services providers. Believe it or not, Big Blue is more open about receiving feedback than many IT suppliers – even if it might not feel like it sometimes. This is your chance to provide some feedback and add some insight and pressure.

Perhaps more importantly, IBM itself doesn’t provide much insight into how the Power Systems business is doing (although we do a pretty good job in filling in some of those gaps here at The Four Hundred), much less the IBM i platform within it. So the community has had to rely on surveys by user groups and by the major software vendors to try to figure out what is going on out there in IBM i Land.

For the past eight autumns, HelpSystems, which is definitely now the biggest software house in the IBM i arena with what we estimate is between $150 million to $180 million in annual sales, has tried to fill in the gap of information that is no longer available from Big Blue or the major IT market researchers and to poll the IBM i customer base and put together an annual report, called the IBM i Marketplace Survey. In the winter of the new year, HelpSystems hosts a set of webinars spanning different time zones to have people in the know and also myself comment on the results in each annual survey and discuss the trends over time in relation to what is happening in the broader IT market. (That’s where I usually pipe up.)

This survey is an important one, and that is why IT Jungle has always encouraged readers of The Four Hundred to participate in the annual survey put together by HelpSystems. So, in that spirit, I am asking you to spend a little time taking the 2022 IBM i Marketplace Survey, which opened up a few weeks ago and which closes on October 15.

In January, as usual, I will be part of the team that interprets the results of the survey.

Thanks for helping out. We all appreciate it. And I mean all 300,000 to 400,000 of us in the IBM i community.

You can take the survey at this link.

