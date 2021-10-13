Four Hundred Monitor, October 13

Jenny Thomas

Next week is your last opportunity to attend the final RPG & DB2 Summit. The live online Summit features training on RPG, SQL, ILE, RDi, and ACS, to name just a few topics. IBM’s Steve Will, chief architect of the IBM i, kicks off the festivities today with a discussion on next gen apps for our favorite platform. Will’s opening session is open to the entire IBM i ecosystem, and you can find out more about how to listen in, and get more info on the Summit, in the “Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings” section below. We hope you’ll check it out and support our friends over at System i Developer.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Information Week) Last week’s big Facebook outage gave us some lessons to be learned.

(TechMonitor) If you’re sick of reading about ransomware, just wait until you read about the ransomcloud.

(ComputerWorld) Is your organization transitioning to Windows 11? Here are some thoughts.

(ZDNet) You might want to make sure your organization is caught up on Microsoft’s 71 latest patches.

(Harvard Business Review) Resignations are rampant, which makes it even more important to pay attention to those who stay.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(HelpSystems) This is your last chance to weigh in on the annual IBM i Marketplace Survey. Add to the community discussion by revealing how you will use IBM i in 2022 before October 15.

(IBM Newsroom) This article looks at how key partnerships can help with successful cybersecurity strategies.

(GoAnywhere) This blog has some tips on how to celebrate cybersecurity awareness month.

(iTech Solutions) This article could help you make the case to keep your IBM i.

(Midland Information Systems) Download this eBook for a “Field Guide to Application Modernization.”

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 13 – Webinar – Steve Will’s keynote address for the RPG & DB2 Summit, Next Gen IBM i Apps, will be freely open to the IBM i community. The Chief Architect for IBM i will use this platform to detail what “IBM i Next Gen Applications” look like, shining headlights on the road ahead for software development. His briefing will help IBM i teams envision future business needs so they can identify key skills they will need to implement those initiatives.

October 13 – Webinar – “Get Started with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) on IBM i” is a live webinar from LANSA that will help you: discover the potential benefits of using RPA to handle high-volume, repeated tasks that previously required humans to perform; learn how RPA can strip away all the tedious 5250 navigation screens while your users work with your existing applications; and demonstrate how you can build brand new UI screens that leverage RPA to do all the back-end processing, whether it’s a single transaction in one program or several transactions across multiple programs.

October 13 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Join the Wisconsin Midrange Professional Association (WMCPA) for the October dinner meeting featuring in-person speaker Vern Hamberg.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.

October 31-November 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Common Europe, in collaboration with Common Denmark, is delighted to be holding its first in-person Congress since the beginning of the pandemic. It is being held in Scandinavia’s largest congress center, Bella Sky, in the vibrant city of Copenhagen and offers extensive education and networking opportunities. Congress education areas targeted are: Application Development, Advanced RPG, Open Source tools and Languages, System Management, Db2 and SQL, ACS, IBM i Services and microservices, and Security and Compliance. There will be a full AIX / Linux track, a first, to emphasize the Power Systems character of Common Europe. Top IBM Business Architects and industry experts have already agreed to share their knowledge on latest announcements as well as practical subjects with the European community. Learn more and register here. Early bird rates end October 14.