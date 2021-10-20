Original and Midrange Dynamics in IBM i Test Tie-Up

Alex Woodie

In the fast-paced world of DevOps, it’s critical to test your applications in a timely fashion. The quicker you can spot bugs and other issues, the quicker you can fix them and get the new features into production. That’s the gist behind a new partnership recently unveiled by Original Software and Midrange Dynamics, two of the leading providers of DevOps and test automation tooling, respectively.

On September 30, the two vendors announced they have entered into a partnership that will not only see them marketing to their respective customer bases, but also integrating their respective offerings to deliver, as they call it, “a full suite of change management and testing solutions to IBM i businesses.”

For UK-based Original Software, the partnership will provide another entry point for IBM i shops to take advantage of its TestBench IBM i offering, which includes a host of test automation capabilities, including test data management, batch program testing, test automation, and regression testing.

“There are thousands of businesses that depend and rely on IBM i technology every day and finding the right tools to support this is important,” Original Software CEO Colin Armitage states in a press release. “Original Software is the only company that can provide a comprehensive set of testing tools for IBM i platforms.”

For Midrange Dynamics, the Switzerland-based provider of change management software for IBM i, the partnership will help provide its Midrange Dynamics Change Management System (MDCMS) customers with a critical capability needed to fulfill their DevOps aspirations, including continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).

“The collaboration with Original Software, and seamless integration of their industry-leading testing tools with the Midrange Dynamics solutions, makes it easy for organizations to include automated testing in their CI/CD process,” Midrange Dynamics Managing Director Michael Morgan stated in a press release. “As a trusted consultant, our goal is to recommend the best possible solutions to our clients. We are excited about the value our partnership with Original Software will deliver to our shared customer base.”

Midrange Dynamics was founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1996, and has been selling change management software for AS/400 and its successor machines from its headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, since 1998. Today, the company has hundreds of IBM i customers using its MDCMS offering. Over the years, it has sold software to companies like Credit Suisse, AIG Private Bank, and Mercedes Benz. It launched an open systems product called MDOpen in 2010.

Original Software, likewise, started out focusing on test automation software for the AS/400, and has stuck with the platform ever since, even as it has diversified its offerings beyond the midrange server. Since its founding more than 25 years ago, Original Software has sold software to companies like Coca Cola, Viasat, and Saint Gobain. It has a handful of close partners; Midrange Dynamics is the only one in the IBM i change management and DevOps space.

RELATED STORIES

Midrange Dynamics Dives Into REST With Acquisition

Midrange Dynamics Speeds Table Updates In Db2 Mirror Clusters

Multi-Platform App Dev Capabilities Tops List Of Midrange Dynamics Priorities

Original Testing Pure HTML5 Emulator For 5250

Original Launches Overarching Tool for Quality Management

The Fallacy of Automated Testing, and an Original Solution