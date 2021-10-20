Four Hundred Monitor, October 20

We’re not out of the 2021 woods yet, but companies are already looking forward to the new year and how to best prepare for a return to business. According to a recent report from Gartner, AI and cloud will continue to be among the top IT priorities in 2022, all while dealing with the new reality of hybrid working that is here to stay. This week in Monitor, we catch up on some headlines from all around the computing world, and bring you some resources and events from our IBM i ecosystem that we hope you will find helpful.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(CIO) A report on the technology priorities for getting back into business in 2022.

(The Motley Fool) A look at the path ahead for IBM after Kyndryl officially spins out next month.

(ComputerWorld) See how your salary stacks up in the results from this annual salary survey.

(Forbes) IBM has made Forbes’ annual World’s Best Employers 2021 list in North and South America.

(Science News) It’s always interesting to check in on the quantum computing front and see what scientists have been up to.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(iChime) This two-part podcast features IBM i team leader Margaret Fenlon, who shares her IFS expertise on topics ranging from IFS security to performance, and proper management to programming techniques.

(Precisely) A blog that defines “good” data and explains why data integrity is critical to your operation.

(LANSA) This blog looks at how to handle the increasing complexity of systems and development environments during the ongoing advancement of digital transformation.

(Proximity Group) Release and change management practices have moved from software change management to application lifecycle management to DevOps. This article addresses how release and change management has changed on IBM i.

(GitHub) Check out this troubleshooting guide for common open source problems IBM i OSS, and how to fix them.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.

October 21 – Webinar – Join our webinar, “Expanding a field on IBM i? Complete the job in a quarter the time!,” to learn how to automate the entire process of field expansion in RPG and DB2 for i, including: transformation of source code, propagation of changes from field to field; generation of data retrieval programs; regression testing of changes.

October 21 – Webinar – Cobalt Iron is hosting a series of 20-minute Beyond Backup sessions that include opportunities to learn about common backup attack points, how to stay protected and recovery-ready, and a chance to win a pair of Studio Beats Buds.

October 25-28 – Webinar –This IBM TechU roundtable discussion will take a look at COBOL’s history and the efforts of Open Mainframe Project and other organizations to create resources for COBOL and showcase its value.

October 31-November 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Common Europe, in collaboration with Common Denmark, is delighted to be holding its first in-person Congress since the beginning of the pandemic. It is being held in Scandinavia’s largest congress center, Bella Sky, in the vibrant city of Copenhagen and offers extensive education and networking opportunities. Congress education areas targeted are: Application Development, Advanced RPG, Open Source tools and Languages, System Management, Db2 and SQL, ACS, IBM i Services and microservices, and Security and Compliance. There will be a full AIX / Linux track, a first, to emphasize the Power Systems character of Common Europe. Top IBM Business Architects and industry experts have already agreed to share their knowledge on latest announcements as well as practical subjects with the European community. Learn more and register here. Early bird rates end October 14.

November 18 – Webinar – Join Profound Logic’s CRO Jordan Antonoff for a business workshop that showcases how to build a strong business case for transformation. We will explore the business issues, strategic imperatives, critical success factors, and expected benefits of code transformation.