Precisely Ships MIMIX 10

Alex Woodie

Precisely last week unveiled Assure MIMIX 10, the latest release of its high availability software for IBM i. With this release, Precisely has simplified the initial setup and configuration of the journal-driven replication at the heart of the product. It also has broken the product up into three distinct packages.

After a slew of acquisitions of IBM i-based high availability software providers by Vision Solutions (now Precisely) over the years, Assure MIMIX 10 remains the flagship HA offering in the company’s lineup, particularly when it comes to providing application and data continuity for larger enterprises.

With version 10, Precisely says it has made a “drastic shift” in how the product works. Specifically, the company has implemented what it calls a “dynamic journal environment” and a “journal centric” design that it claims will lower the amount of manual user intervention required to implement and maintain the HA environment.

“The new journal-centric replication offered in this version of the Assure MIMIX product represents a drastic shift from our earlier product editions,” the company tells IT Jungle via email. “By using journal-centric replication design, users are offered a complete configuration within their data which protects multiple libraries with many journals.”

The company continues:

“Data groups can now be configured to automatically start or stop object replication based on the object’s journaling status,” it says. “When journaling is started, MIMIX automatically begins replicating, and when it’s stopped, the platform stops replicating. For our users, this offers easier configuration.”

The new dynamic journal environment in MIMIX 10 will benefit users and companies that provide HA as a service, according to Neil Clark, a technical consultant with Clear Technologies, a Precisely business partner that manages MIMIX environments for customers.

“Configuration is simplified, and dynamic changes to the journal environment are automatically handled, resulting in greater confidence in the replication environment,” Clark says in a press release. “As a service provider for many customers running IBM i high availability solutions, the automated journal-driven configuration support in Assure MIMIX 10 will really help make our job easier.”

Precisely — which was formerly based in Pearl River, New York, but now lists Burlington, Massachusetts, as its headquarters — is also shaking up the MIMIX product packaging. With MIMIX 10, the company is rolling out three versions, including standard, professional, and enterprise editions.

IBM i shops with “a simple environment” and a production server with a CPW rating under 64,000 are eligible to purchase Assure MIMIX HA Standard Edition. If their CPW go up, or their “feature requirements” are higher, they can choose the Professional edition, which works on boxes with up to 250,000 CPW. The Enterprise edition offers all the functionality of Professional edition, and is uncapped in terms of CPWs.

Precisely has two other IBM i-based HA solutions on offer, including Assure iTera HA, a remote journaling-based HA offering aimed at small and midsized businesses (SMBs), and Assure QuickEDD HA, which is not based on remote journaling and is targeted at SMBs and enterprises alike.

Businesses are under pressure to ensure the availability of their data, particularly with cyberattacks and new regulations, says John Reda, Precisely’s senior vice president of product management for data integration.

“For business leaders, system outages can be devastating: any outage can be costly, hindering business operations and diminishing customer satisfaction,” Reda says in a press release. “With our latest release of Assure MIMIX, we are helping eliminate the uncertainty of downtime by having a reliable recovery server at the ready.”

