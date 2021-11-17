Four Hundred Monitor, November 17

Jenny Thomas

While those of us in the Jungle are looking forward to the Thanksgiving break next week here in the U.S., which brings some much-needed downtime to recharge before the race to the end of the year, the folks at IBM are charging forward in the week following its formal separation from Kyndryl. Much of the news this week is focused on the aftermath and what we can expect from IBM now that it can redirect its all of its energies toward itself once again. Hopefully this refocus will result in good news for our little slice in the week and months to come.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(CNBC) Inflation worries are what keeps IBM’s chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna up at night.

(Seeking Alpha) With Kyndryl out of the nest, IBM refocuses on growing revenues.

(techradar.pro) A quantum breakthrough is IBM’s first big post-Kyndryl announcement.

(CRN) IBM hopes to draw in more channel partners with new opportunities.

(ComputerWorld) IBM’s not the only one trying to figure out the future. This article looks at how organizations are getting workers back to business.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON) POWERUp 2021 sessions replays have been extended for additional week. Registrants will have access to all recordings through November 22 via the virtual conference environment. Post-event registration to access to all recordings is also available.

(Maxava) A new blog on the coming of Power10, and advice on making the move.

(Halcyon) IBM i developers of all stripes are welcome to IBM i Developer Day this Friday, November 19, at 1 p.m., hosted by IBM Champion Liam. It will be held on Twitter Spaces, which means it will be an audio-only live event and you do not need a Twitter account to listen in. Find more details here.

(RPG & DB2 Summit) You can watch the story behind “RPG Rock,” a musical genre created by and for IBM i developers. Cameo from IT Jungle’s favorite Guru Ted Holt.

(400school.com) The Fall/Winter class schedule is updated for those of you looking to hone your skills.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 17 – Webinar – “Modernizing AS/400 Workloads with AWS” is the topic of this webinar from Connectria. Learn how running IBM i, AIX, and AS/400 based applications on-net with AWS creates a strong foundation for long-term modernization strategy and cloud adoption goals.

November 18 – Webinar – Join Profound Logic’s CRO Jordan Antonoff for a business workshop that showcases how to build a strong business case for transformation. We will explore the business issues, strategic imperatives, critical success factors, and expected benefits of code transformation.

November 19 – Online Event – IBM i Developer Day is an online event for IBM i developers, talking about the latest and greatest in development on the platform.

March 15-17, 2022 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring conference at Lake Lawn Resort in 2022! Join WMPCA for its first in-person conference in two years.

May 23-15, 2022 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5, 2022 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.