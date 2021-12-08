IBM Updates CMOD for i

Alex Woodie

IBM i shops that run Content Manager OnDemand for i now have the option of using several new “premium features” in non-production environments, IBM announced last week.

CMOD is a scalable program that’s used by IBM i shops to capture, index, store, and distribute a large number of business documents, such as credit card statements, utility bills, explanation of benefits, check images, and trade confirmations. The software typically serves as a long-term archive for documents that in the past would have been handled with paper or microfiche.

On Tuesday, IBM announced new features for CMOD for i 7.4. Specifically, IBM is adding a new chargeable component called Premium Feature Pack for i that is now available for non-production environments.

The Premium Feature Pack for i enables four optional features of Content Manager OnDemand — including OnDemand Distribution Facility, PDF Indexer, Full Text Search, and Enhanced Retention Management — to be licensed on a per-installation basis. IBM says that each license of Premium Feature Pack for i provides entitlement to each included feature and can be used with a single CMOD for i server.

IBM introduced the Premium Feature Pack for i with an update to CMOD for i 7.3 in 2017. Prior to that, it launched elements of the Premium Feature Pack, such as OnDemand Distribution Facility, with an update to CMOD for i 7.3 in 2016.

IBM sells two other versions of the Content Manager family, including Content Manager Enterprise Edition, which provides a full content management solution for AIX, Linux, Windows, and Linux on IBM Z environments; as well as Content Manager OnDemand for Multiplatforms, which is designed more for capturing and distributing electronic reports.

For more information, see IBM software announcement 221-208.

