Four Hundred Monitor, January 12

Jenny Thomas

Happy New Year! It’s hard to believe anyone is entering the new year without a tiny bit of hope that we may see Covid and all its variants fade into the background of the news cycle. Here in the Jungle, we continue to be grateful to serve the IBM i community and are looking forward to what we hope will be an interesting year for the Power Systems platform, with entry and midrange Power10 machines coming to market. But before we march ahead, just wanted to call some attention to everyone’s favorite Guru Ted Holt, who retired at the end of this year but will always be part of our team and a good friend. You can read about his plans for the future in the top story below. Now on to 2022!

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) A shout out to the original Four Hundred Guru.

(ZDNet) The beginning of the new year is also a good time to look back to make sure we don’t repeat mistakes of the past. Here’s a look back at the biggest data breaches of 2021.

(Inc.) More than Covid happened in 2021. Enjoy this list of the top tech that came about in the past 12 months.

(Data Center Frontier) The data center was front and center in 2021. Read about the top 10 related stories from last year.

(Janco Associates) This IT salary survey from Janco finds salaries are on the rise as companies continue to invest in IT.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON) Now’s the time to renew your COMMON membership, which gives members access to the content library, event discounts, and – new in 2022 – free Boot Camp training access!

(IBM i PTF Guide) IT Jungle has been bringing you weekly PTF updates in one convenient location for many years. If you have fallen behind on your PTFs, now is the time to catch up.

(Manta Technology) Save 30 percent off the complete library during Manta’s year-end sale, which continues through the end of this month.

(Seiden Group Blog) While Apache web server on IBM i is not vulnerable to Log4j, post offers details and solutions for Java use in applications and behind-the-scene products.

(LANSA) A cheat sheet for IBM i modernization.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

January 11 – Online Event – The first meeting of the new year of the Central Texas IBM i User Group (CTXiUG) will feature software developer and IBM Champion Liam Allen who a look modern IBM i development when using Visual Studio Code in his presentation “Visual Code Studio and IBM i.” Register early for free to reserve your spot.

January 12 – Webinar – Join LANSA for the live webinar “How effective Quality Assurance can enhance your application development strategy” hosted by Yvonne Enselman, director of professional services at iTech Solutions. The discussion will focus on the complexity of decision and statement coverage for testing and analysis.

January 13 – Greenfield, Wisconsin –Join the monthly dinner meeting of the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professionals Association (WMPCA). The January speaker is Scott Klement, director of product development at Profound Logic Software. He will be presenting two sessions: Take Advantage of RPGs DATA-GEN and IoT: Open My Garage Door with RPG.

March 15-17 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring conference at Lake Lawn Resort in 2022! Join WMPCA for its first in-person conference in two years.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.