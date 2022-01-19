Four Hundred Monitor, January 19

Jenny Thomas

New year, same problems. The beginning of 2022 is picking up where 2021 left off in terms of cybersecurity and the problems that come with obtaining it. The log4j bug, which we have reported on extensively here in the Jungle, that appeared before the holidays was likely a harbinger of what’s to come and you can expect that to be reflected in our coverage of cyberattacks and cybersecurity in the months ahead. Our top two outside-of-the-Jungle news stories this week focus on software security in the IT world at large, but we also have our usually fare of community-related news as you work your way through this week’s Monitor.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(U.S. News) Software security is at the top of the nation’s priority list as IBM heads to the White House to discuss staving off future cyberattacks.

(The Washington Post) Cybersecurity is not off to the most auspicious start in 2022.

(NRF) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna revealed some thoughts on AI, supply chain and digital transformation at a recent meeting of the National Retail Federation.

(Investor Place) IBM is falling in standing in the stock world.

(COMMON) COMMON is looking for members with have knowledge and experience in IBM i programming and administration to submit session ideas for presentation at POWERUp 2022 LIVE in New Orleans this May.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Manta Technology) Save 30 percent off the complete library during Manta’s year-end sale, which continues through the end of January.

(The Incredible i Show) Season three of COMMON’s podcast kicks off with an episode focused on COBOL.

(imPOWER Technologies) This blog features five New Year’s resolutions you might want to consider for your shop.

(Midland Information Systems) Request this free report by Forrester and see how, with IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, you can automate the migration of new and existing VMware workloads from on-premises to the IBM Cloud.

(COMMON) Now’s the time to renew your COMMON membership, which gives members access to the content library, event discounts, and – new in 2022 – free Boot Camp training access!

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

January 20 – Webinar – COMMON is hosting this free POWERcast session “The Pro’s Guide to IBM i Security Fundamentals” that will focus on three primary facets of IBM i security. IBM i security pros, Robin Tatam and Amy Williams of HelpSystems, will lead a discussion around: security tools built into the operating system; options for augmenting the operating system’s security; and ways to bolster your staff’s security expertise.

February 22-24 – Online Event – FOCUS will feature 14 half-day in-depth educational workshops on a variety of leading topics led by industry experts who will present and answer your questions live! The event will include a virtual Expo of leading solution providers and is available FREE for COMMON members.

March 15-17 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring conference at Lake Lawn Resort in 2022! Join WMPCA for its first in-person conference in two years.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.