I have read that February is the border between winter and spring, which should come as good news for much of the U.S. as the East Coast lies in the grip of some frigid temperatures. But neither the month nor the temps are of consequence to IBM, which has charged into the new year with renewed vigor. As we check in on the latest news regarding Big Blue, we see that the charge is on to refocus after the split from Kyndryl, with the hybrid cloud being the first order of business. Once you’ve caught up on the news, don’t miss the Calendar, which is starting to fill up quickly after the holiday lull.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 8 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – The goal of the Midrange Meetup is to bring people within the IBM midrange community in the greater Grand Rapids area together to share ideas, share knowledge, and share stories, over a beer, pop, or an ice cold glass of water.

February 10 – Webinar – The February monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Liam Allan, who will present a session on modern IBM i development when using Visual Studio Code. We will cover editing, compiling, linting and much more! This webinar is free to everyone.

February 15 – Webinar – The February monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Tim Rowe of IBM who will offer a live look at the new IBM Navigator interface. This webinar is free to everyone.

February 16 – Webinar – The February monthly meeting of the Toronto User Group (TUG) will feature IBM i Champion Pete Massiello of iTech Solutions who will be giving a talk on what you need to know when moving to the cloud.

February 17 – Webinar – ISVs will want to join IBM i Product Managers Dan Sundt and Linda Hirsch, and IBM i Business Architect of Application Development Tim Rowe, for a webinar on Virtual Serial Numbers and New Navigator for i.

February 24 – Webinar – Join Connectria and AWS for a panel discussion on the state of IBM mainframe and midrange systems, hybrid workloads, and modernization drivers and trends.

February 22-24 – Online Event – FOCUS will feature 14 half-day in-depth educational workshops on a variety of leading topics led by industry experts who will present and answer your questions live! The event will include a virtual Expo of leading solution providers and is available FREE for COMMON members.

March 10 – Webinar – The March monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Patrick Behr, who will present a session on how to open doors with Git. This webinar is free to everyone.

March 15-17 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring conference at Lake Lawn Resort in 2022! Join WMPCA for its first in-person conference in two years.

March 22 – Costa Mesa, California – The March monthly meeting of the OCEAN user group will feature IBM i security expert and IBM champion Carol Woodbury, who will present sessions on modernizing the way you manage IBM i and IFS security, and reducing the threat of malware, with dinner service in-between lectures.

April 11-13 – Framingham, Massassachusetts – Join the Northeast User Groups Conference (NEUGC) at its 30th annual technical conference. Please note that conference attendees, speakers, and exhibitors will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

April 14 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Jose Acosta, who will present a session on how to open doors with more secure data. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 19 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Ray Everhart of Fresche Solutions, who will give a talk on planning for the challenges of application modernization. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.