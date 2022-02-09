Four Hundred Monitor, February 9

In Monitor, we love helping you keep up on what’s happening in the world of computing, but sometimes we also love to refocus back in our own IBM i ecosystem. Which is why this week we wanted to call your attention to a conversation our Editor Tim Prickett Morgan had with Ken King, who quietly took over as general manager of Power Systems last July. Their conversation, in case you missed it on Monday, is listed as our Top Story below. Also, don’t miss the Calendar at the bottom of this column – it is really filling up as our little ecosystem begins to come back to life.

(IT Jungle) Our leader Tim PM catches up with the general manager of Power Systems.

(Insider) An IBM recruiter shares what gets her attention when speaking with job candidates.

(IT World Canada) IBM will bring quantum computing to our neighbors to the north.

(CIO Magazine) Some tips on how to run modern digital-ready IT organization.

(UF News) IBM and the University of Florida collaborate to research in AI and data science.

(Micro Focus) Micro Focus has released the findings of its COBOL survey.

(Central Park Data Systems) Join IBM Champion Charles Guarino for his iChime podcast. Upcoming topics available here.

(LANSA) Explore motivations to migrate or modernize, and the risks and considerations you should be aware of before embarking on a project in this white paper.

(Precisely) This blog looks at the challenges of moving to data lakes in the cloud.

(Profound Logic) A blog to explain the benefits of APIs to supply chains and how they could improve your inventory system.

February 10 – Webinar – The February monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Liam Allan, who will present a session on modern IBM i development when using Visual Studio Code. We will cover editing, compiling, linting and much more! This webinar is free to everyone.

February 10 – Webinar – The February monthly meeting of the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will feature Richie Palma, tech solutions consultant for iTech Solutions. He will be presenting two sessions: Benefits of External Storage for IBM i, and Understanding IBM i Business Continuity: Planning for the Unplanned.

February 15 – Webinar – The February monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Tim Rowe of IBM who will offer a live look at the new IBM Navigator interface. This webinar is free to everyone.

February 16 – Webinar – Gain insights on how to web-enable your IBM i 5250 screens with LANSA’s aXes, without changing a single line of code, during this webinar.

February 16 – Webinar – The February monthly meeting of the Toronto User Group (TUG) will feature IBM i Champion Pete Massiello of iTech Solutions who will be giving a talk on what you need to know when moving to the cloud.

February 17 – Webinar – ISVs will want to join IBM i Product Managers Dan Sundt and Linda Hirsch, and IBM i Business Architect of Application Development Tim Rowe, for a webinar on Virtual Serial Numbers and New Navigator for i.

February 24 – Webinar – Join Connectria and AWS for a panel discussion on the state of IBM mainframe and midrange systems, hybrid workloads, and modernization drivers and trends.

February 22-24 – Online Event – FOCUS will feature 14 half-day in-depth educational workshops on a variety of leading topics led by industry experts who will present and answer your questions live! The event will include a virtual Expo of leading solution providers and is available FREE for COMMON members.

March 10 – Webinar – The March monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Patrick Behr, who will present a session on how to open doors with Git. This webinar is free to everyone.

March 15-17 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring conference at Lake Lawn Resort in 2022! Join WMPCA for its first in-person conference in two years.

March 22 – Costa Mesa, California – The March monthly meeting of the OCEAN user group will feature IBM i security expert and IBM champion Carol Woodbury, who will present sessions on modernizing the way you manage IBM i and IFS security, and reducing the threat of malware, with dinner service in-between lectures.

April 11-13 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Join the Northeast User Groups Conference (NEUGC) at its 30th annual technical conference. Please note that conference attendees, speakers, and exhibitors will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

April 14 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Jose Acosta, who will present a session on how to open doors with more secure data. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 19 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Ray Everhart of Fresche Solutions, who will give a talk on planning for the challenges of application modernization. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.