To My Dearest IBM i . . .

Visual LANSA

Very rarely do hardware and software stay together for so long… Hardware finds newer, younger, more trendy software…. The trendiest software jumps to the best hardware…. But every so often… The best hardware and software stay together for a lifetime!

To My Dearest IBM i:

As Valentine’s Day approaches, I wanted to profess my love and gratitude to you. Although we have spent over 30 Valentine’s Days together, I didn’t want this one to pass us by without acknowledging the special place you hold in my heart.

I have watched you blossom from a young aspiring server to the most powerful business machine in the world. I always knew you could be the best, I believed in you all those decades ago and look at you now. My dream was for us to always be together, through all the new hardware and software trends, and here we are. Stronger together than ever.

We have both aged well. While we are not spring chickens anymore, we are not any less capable and we are definitely not, as the kids say, legacy. Dare I say we haven’t even reached our full potential together yet? You with your most powerful chipsets and superior memory management. Me with my ever-expanding hybrid low-code development approach. We are a match made by more than science and technology, but by the love of developers and business decision makers.

I remember years ago when we were both starting our journey together. I had this wild concept of a central repository and making coding easier, you were solely focused on crunching numbers better than anyone. You didn’t care about how the new servers were trying to be everything to everyone. You knew who you were, and I stood right with you believing in your vision and data-first approach. Our only focus was helping businesses be more efficient and competitive. And through our ever-strengthening bond, we are still doing the exact same thing today.

While I don’t know what the future holds for us, I do know that new programming languages will come and go, tried and true old languages will fade away, and I will always still be here for you. Ready to unlock all your untapped potential. No one can create apps with you as I can. We make each other better. We have a bond that no other installed piece of software can touch.

I love you IBM i, now and forever!

Sincerely,

Visual LANSA

P.S. This Valentine’s Day, give your IBM i the gift of modernization. Discover how Visual LANSA enables users to achieve modern enterprise app development with a scalable framework uniquely optimized for IBM i. And don’t forget to request a 60-day trial!

This content was sponsored by LANSA.

