Four Hundred Monitor, February 16

Jenny Thomas

Some of you may be noticing a need for a chief data officer within your organization, although it appears to be more common to see that role added to an existing employee’s responsibilities. The task of creating business value from data isn’t as easy as it might sound, but it is something nearly every organization would like to do. This week, we’re sharing an article about what to look for in a CDO, as well as a link to the page of IBM’s CDO, which should offer some food for thought if that’s a position you, or your company, is considering.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(CIO Magazine) The top five traits of a successful chief data officer.

(IBM) Find the bloggings of IBM’s CDO Inderpal Bhandari at this page.

(ComputerWorld) Microsoft looks to bring back the “normal” work environment.

(Tech Radar) Quantum computing remains a quiet priority for Big Blue.

(New York Post) An update on the age discrimination suit against IBM.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Seiden Group) This blog demonstrates how to fix the “system has already been bootstrapped” error when setting up an open source environment on IBM i using ACS.

(Central Park Data Systems) If you missed IBM Champion Charles Guarino’s chat with IBM i Chief Architect Steve Will, you can listen to the recording here.

(Profound Logic) A new blog post that tackles how to modernize your supply chain to improve business.

(LANSA) This blog offers tips for high availability and disaster recovery.

(Maxava) A blog identifying the reasons for IBM i disk growth.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 16 – Webinar – Gain insights on how to web-enable your IBM i 5250 screens with LANSA’s aXes, without changing a single line of code, during this webinar.

February 16 – Webinar – The February monthly meeting of the Toronto User Group (TUG) will feature IBM i Champion Pete Massiello of iTech Solutions who will be giving a talk on what you need to know when moving to the cloud.

February 17 – Webinar – ISVs will want to join IBM i Product Managers Dan Sundt and Linda Hirsch, and IBM i Business Architect of Application Development Tim Rowe, for a webinar on Virtual Serial Numbers and New Navigator for i.

February 22 – Webinar – Join Profound Logic for a webinar on code transformation that will help you support your business case and budget planning to include a realistic roadmap, estimated timeline, estimated budget, and risk assessment.

February 22-24 – Online Event – FOCUS will feature 14 half-day in-depth educational workshops on a variety of leading topics led by industry experts who will present and answer your questions live! The event will include a virtual Expo of leading solution providers and is available FREE for COMMON members.

February 24 – Webinar – Join Connectria and AWS for a panel discussion on the state of IBM mainframe and midrange systems, hybrid workloads, and modernization drivers and trends.

March 8 – Online Meeting – The March monthly meeting of the Central Texas IBM i User Group (CTXiUG) will feature a free online presentation by Simon Hutchinson about Temporal tables. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.

March 10 – Webinar – The March monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Patrick Behr, who will present a session on how to open doors with Git. This webinar is free to everyone.

March 15-17 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring conference at Lake Lawn Resort in 2022! Join WMPCA for its first in-person conference in two years.

March 22 – Costa Mesa, California – The March monthly meeting of the OCEAN user group will feature IBM i security expert and IBM champion Carol Woodbury, who will present sessions on modernizing the way you manage IBM i and IFS security, and reducing the threat of malware, with dinner service in-between lectures.

April 11-13 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Join the Northeast User Groups Conference (NEUGC) at its 30th annual technical conference. Please note that conference attendees, speakers, and exhibitors will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

April 14 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Jose Acosta, who will present a session on how to open doors with more secure data. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 19 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Ray Everhart of Fresche Solutions, who will give a talk on planning for the challenges of application modernization. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.