Four Hundred Monitor, February 23

Jenny Thomas

One of the things we like about Monitor, in addition to having the opportunity to share a selection of news items we think might be of interest or entertainment to our readers, is this weekly column gives us the opportunity to watch for trends in our ecosystem and the ones around us. Since the year began, and especially in the last few weeks, it has been exciting to watch our Calendar filling up with opportunities to learn and connect. There is something for everyone, with in-person and online events, and we like to think it’s an indication of the health of our industry. Be sure to take a look and see if there’s something you might want to attend.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(AXIOS) A look at IBM’s new climate change initiative.

(AdWeek) IBM begins to redefine itself post-Kyndryl with a new ad campaign.

(ZD Net) If your organization falls victim to ransomware, here are some considerations before paying up.

(CIO) Are full time CIOs necessary? There’s a new trend in contracting for this position.

(ComputerWeekly.com) A UK survey finds an uptick in the number of students chasing computer science degrees.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(All400S) Participate in the 2022 ALL400s IBM i Survey. While the annual IBM i Marketplace survey done by HelpSystems provides a lot of insight into the IBM midrange, the annual survey done by John Rockwell over at ALL400s looks at a bunch of different things and generally has a lot more participants. Rockwell has extended his survey to March 15 so that IT Jungle readers can participate, so go to this link to take part. And thanks from all of us at IT Jungle and from Rockwell for taking part. This information is very important to better understand the IBM i ecosystem.

(Micro Focus) A new eBook offers key findings from the Micro Focus COBOL survey and what they mean for owners of COBOL application assets.

(Seiden Group) An update on code for IBM i language tools from Liam Allan.

(Profound Logic) This white paper tackles legacy code and when it’s time to make some changes.

(PTC) A blog pondering the idea that digital technology can transform the physical world.

(COMMON) The latest episodes of The incredible i Show podcast are out if you’re looking for some industry related listening.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 22-24 – Online Event – FOCUS will feature 14 half-day in-depth educational workshops on a variety of leading topics led by industry experts who will present and answer your questions live! The event will include a virtual Expo of leading solution providers and is available FREE for COMMON members.

February 24 – Webinar – Join Connectria and AWS for a panel discussion on the state of IBM mainframe and midrange systems, hybrid workloads, and modernization drivers and trends.

March 8 – Online Meeting – The March monthly meeting of the Central Texas IBM i User Group (CTXiUG) will feature a free online presentation by Simon Hutchinson about Temporal tables. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.

March 2 – Webinar – This free POWERcast webinar features Joe Hertvik and Mel Zucker of SEA, who will discuss how ransomware attacks the IBM i, steps you can take to protect against ransomware and how to respond when you’re attacked.

March 10 – Webinar – “NGS-IQ: Reporting and Analytics for IBM i Users” is a webinar from New Generation Software for IBM i IT professionals, business analysts, programmer/analysts, and managers who have a need to extract, format, share, and analyze operational data.

March 10 – Webinar – The March monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Patrick Behr, who will present a session on how to open doors with Git. This webinar is free to everyone.

March 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for an open source fireside chat with IBM’s Jesse Gorzinski. More details are available through the iChime website.

March 15-17 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring conference at Lake Lawn Resort in 2022! Join WMPCA for its first in-person conference in two years.

March 22 – Costa Mesa, California – The March monthly meeting of the OCEAN user group will feature IBM i security expert and IBM champion Carol Woodbury, who will present sessions on modernizing the way you manage IBM i and IFS security, and reducing the threat of malware, with dinner service in-between lectures.

March 23 – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada & Zoom– The March monthly meeting of the Toronto User Group (TUG) will feature a session on monitoring the IBM i with open source presented by Charley Hird, as well as a session featuring Partner/400’s Susan Gantner and Jon Paris.

April 5 – Webinar – Join iChime for a chat with Ted Holt on the what, why, and how of source code refactoring. More details are available through the iChime website.

April 11-13 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Join the Northeast User Groups Conference (NEUGC) at its 30th annual technical conference. Please note that conference attendees, speakers, and exhibitors will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

April 14 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Jose Acosta, who will present a session on how to open doors with more secure data. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 19 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Ray Everhart of Fresche Solutions, who will give a talk on planning for the challenges of application modernization. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for a walk through VS code with Liam Allan. More details are available through the iChime website.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.